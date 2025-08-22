For "Druzhba": Due to pipeline incidents, Orban appeals to Trump, but the latter responds with an almost "tsk-tsk-tsk"

In the situation with the "Druzhba" oil pipeline, the US President is currently not creating unnecessary communication difficulties for himself, responding to the Hungarian Prime Minister's appeal with a note that "he (Trump) is very angry." But is the White House chief really "boiling," if earlier the President of Ukraine allegedly asked to convince Orban to lift the blockade of Ukraine's accession to the EU?

This is stated in the HVG material, reports UNN.

Details

"I am very angry. Tell Slovakia about it" - this is how Donald Trump reacted with a marker on paper, in response to a letter from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in which the latter "appealed to the American president for help."

Orban complains - Ukrainians allegedly "constantly shell the Druzhba oil pipeline." The correspondence between representatives of the Hungarian and American governments was published on the page of Fidesz - a center-right, conservative party of Hungary, whose chairman remains the current Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

It should be noted that on Thursday, Trump was indignant that the previous American leadership, the Biden administration, allowed Ukraine only to defend itself. But effective attacks on Russian targets - that did not happen.

Reference

Russia receives income from crude oil exports through the "Druzhba" oil pipeline. This is what goes to enrich the Russian military industry, - writes HVG. Therefore, Ukrainian defenders have every right to believe that this system of main oil pipelines, built in the 1960s, which still supplies Russian oil to a number of EU countries, can actually be a legitimate military target.

"Druzhba" is not the only source of oil

Orban writes in his letter that the "Druzhba" oil pipeline is Hungary's only main source of oil. But there is also the Adriatic oil pipeline. In addition, Hungary could replace Russian oil coming through "Druzhba" by extending the Odesa-Brody oil pipeline. Although it should also be taken into account that due to the current war, the realism of this is low.

Trump loves attention and appeals

US President Donald Trump loves respect for himself very much, and communications with him must meet such expectations. But at the same time, he makes such gestures that sometimes cost him almost nothing.

This time he wrote on a piece of paper that he was very angry. But will he really reach for his phone, boiling with anger, and dial Zelensky's number?

In fact, it could be the other way around, as it was the President of Ukraine who allegedly asked Trump to convince Orban to lift the blockade of Ukraine's accession to the EU. Discussions are only about whether this conversation took place. According to Péter Szijjártó, no, but, according to international press reports, yes. - writes the Hungarian publication.

Recall

Hungary stopped receiving Russian oil through the "Druzhba" oil pipeline after the third strike in a short time.

Hungary and Slovakia appealed to the European Commission due to interruptions in the supply of Russian oil through the "Druzhba" pipeline.

Szijjártó expressed concern that Ukraine would not inflict new strikes on critical infrastructure, which, according to him, is crucial for Hungary's energy supply.