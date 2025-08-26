Trump stated that the US could impose sanctions and tariffs not only against Russia, but also against Ukraine
US President Donald Trump announced the possibility of imposing sanctions and tariffs against Ukraine. This could happen if the conflict is not resolved, just as against Russia.
US President Donald Trump stated that the US could impose sanctions and tariffs for refusing to settle not only against Russia but also against Ukraine. Trump said this during a meeting of the US Cabinet, as reported by UNN.
"If I can save it by imposing sanctions, just by being myself or by using a very tough tariff system, it will be very costly for Russia, Ukraine, or anyone else, you understand?" Trump said.
The Trump administration is considering sanctions against the EU or European officials over the Digital Services Act. Washington claims that the law restricts freedom of speech and creates costs for American tech companies.
