"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Actress Zoë Kravitz and singer Harry Styles were spotted together in Rome. This sparked discussion, as Kravitz had previously been seen with Austin Butler.

"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?

A new love triangle is brewing in Hollywood: amidst rumors of a relationship with Austin Butler, actress Zoë Kravitz was caught hand-in-hand with Harry Styles in Rome. The date immediately sparked a wave of gossip and discussions on social media. This was reported by Page Six, writes UNN.

Details

The former One Direction member and Hollywood star became TikTok's main characters after they were filmed walking in Italy on Sunday.

When you meet Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz in Rome

- one of the users on the network jokingly captioned the photo.

One of the witnesses even shared emotions from the chance encounter:

"I asked for a photo, but he said he couldn't, although he was very sweet and even took my hand."

On the street, Styles looked casual: a blue jacket, jeans, and black sneakers. Kravitz chose a light white dress, a black baseball cap, and ballet flats, carrying coffee in her free hand.

Harry Styles
Harry Styles

The atmosphere was cozy and relaxed, but it was this simplicity that caused heated discussions.

On social media, the reaction was contradictory: some called them an "ideal couple," while others reproached Kravitz for allegedly dating her friend Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend. One X user even ironically dubbed the actress "greedy," given the parallel rumors of her possible romance with Austin Butler – her co-star in "Caught Stealing."

Kravitz and Austin Butler
Kravitz and Austin Butler

Interestingly, just a week ago, Kravitz and Butler were seen together on the red carpet and in a Parisian bar, where they openly flirted. Therefore, the story of the walk in Rome further complicated the picture.

The actress's love life is also rich in events: from 2021 to 2024, she dated Channing Tatum, and before that, she was married to actor Karl Glusman for a year. Harry Styles, in turn, broke up with actress Taylor Russell in 2024, after which he was seen several times with different women – particularly during the Glastonbury festival.

While representatives of both stars are not commenting on the situation, fans on the network are arguing: is this a real romance or another PR move?

