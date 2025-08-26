Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHR

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
06:24 AM • 11723 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
05:36 AM • 11487 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 20355 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 109796 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 70771 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 68307 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 197106 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 188144 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 70681 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 67783 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
4.5m/s
71%
748mm
Popular news
Woody Allen reacted to criticism from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry regarding his participation in the Moscow Film FestivalAugust 25, 10:27 PM • 14842 views
Schoolchildren in TOT will be punished for Ukrainian - CNSAugust 26, 01:35 AM • 17591 views
Germany accused a US Department of Defense contractor of spying for China02:44 AM • 10284 views
Music Yoga Day and International Actor's Day: what else is celebrated on August 2603:18 AM • 11436 views
Remains of ancient human ancestor "Lucy" shown for the first time in Europe04:58 AM • 11639 views
Publications
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHR08:06 AM • 292 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students06:24 AM • 11734 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 91564 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 109802 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 197111 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Steve Witkoff
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhoto06:39 AM • 3828 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 14269 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 91560 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 61938 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 98693 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
United States dollar
Ammunition
World War II

Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

The Supreme Court ruled in the case of Concord Bank, effectively depriving shareholders of the right to judicial protection in Ukraine. Now, the only way for them to protect their rights is to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.

Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHR

The Supreme Court made a resonant decision in the case of Concord Bank, which is in the process of liquidation, effectively confirming that shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market in Ukraine are deprived of the right to judicial protection. The only way for them to protect their rights remains to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights, writes UNN.

The panel of the Cassation Administrative Court within the Supreme Court on July 30, 2025, closed the proceedings in the dispute between Concord Bank and the National Bank of Ukraine and the Deposit Guarantee Fund for individuals. Previously, the courts of first and appellate instances recognized the NBU's decision to withdraw the bank from the market as illegal, but the Supreme Court overturned these decisions without even considering the case on its merits.

In its ruling, the panel directly stated that no court in Ukraine is empowered to consider claims by shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation regarding unlawful actions or decisions of the National Bank of Ukraine.

In this ruling, the Cassation Administrative Court within the Supreme Court set forth a legal conclusion that, according to the specifics of the legal regulation of the disputed legal relations, the claims of a former shareholder of an insolvent bank (in this case, a liquidated bank) are not subject to consideration either in administrative or commercial proceedings, and by the subjective composition of the participants in the legal relations, they do not fall under the jurisdiction of a civil court. That is, such claims are not subject to consideration by any court

- the panel of judges indicated.

Thus, the Supreme Court did not evaluate the decisions of the lower courts and did not recognize them as illegal or unfounded. Olena Sosedka, co-founder of Concord Bank, considers the court's decision biased, stating that shareholders were deprived of their constitutional rights to protection.

As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice20.08.25, 15:11 • 205143 views

Such a court decision is indeed unprecedented, as it effectively deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice, believes Dmytro Kasyanenko, a lawyer at Kasyanenko & Partners Law Firm.

"The wording 'such claims are not subject to consideration by any court' means that regardless of the circumstances, arguments, or evidence, a person will not gain access to justice. This contradicts Article 55 of the Constitution of Ukraine, which guarantees everyone the right to judicial protection, as well as Article 6 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms," noted Kasyanenko.

Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, and a people's deputy, holds a similar opinion.

"The situation with the impossibility for the owners of the bank, which was, in essence, confiscated, liquidated on the basis of the decisions of the National Bank. It seems to me that any such dispute, any such situation should be considered by the courts. Why is it denied and why is it not subject to further appeal in any judicial instance? It seems to me that this cannot be," noted the parliamentarian.

She noted that in cases where courts in Ukraine refuse to hear cases, shareholders should appeal to the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), even though this process is lengthy.

Thus, Ukrainian courts have finally blocked the ability of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market to defend their rights in Ukraine. The only way to protect their rights remains the European Court of Human Rights, as denial of access to justice is a direct violation of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

Addendum

Despite the war in Ukraine, the process of withdrawing banks from the market has not stopped. Thus, since February 24, 2022, liquidation has been initiated for 8 banks. In 2023, for the first time in Ukraine, not only bankrupt banks but also profitable institutions fell under liquidation and license revocation – this refers to Concord Bank. As Olena Sosedka stated, at the time the regulator announced the decision to liquidate the bank, the financial institution had enough highly liquid assets to make all necessary payments within 2-3 weeks. But the bank liquidation process is strictly regulated by law and can generally last up to three years.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomyPublications
Concord Bank
Olena Sosedka
Yuzhanina Nina Petrivna
National Bank of Ukraine
Council of Europe
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Florida