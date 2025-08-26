"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin Butler

x.com/StealingMovie

Director Darren Aronofsky has directed a new crime film "Caught Stealing". Austin Butler plays a former baseball player who, due to an injury, finds himself in a difficult situation. When his friend gets into danger, the athlete is forced to use all his wit and ingenuity to survive among gangsters and criminals, writes UNN with reference to Hollywood Reporter.

Details

"You probably didn't expect Darren Aronofsky to make a brilliant crime film, but "Caught Stealing" is exactly that - interesting, confusing, and ultimately bloody. With Austin Butler's magnetism and the exquisite roles of the supporting actors, this film is perhaps Aronofsky's most commercial project," the publication says.

Butler, as stated, plays Hank in the film - a former talented high school baseball player whose dream of becoming a professional was shattered by an injury. Now he aimlessly works as a bartender in a dirty bar on New York's Lower East Side in 1998. Hank's friend Russ leaves his cat with him and goes to England. Soon, Hank is attacked by Russian thugs looking for Russ, who owes them money.

Zoe Kravitz, as Yvonne, Hank's girlfriend and a paramedic, demonstrates her skills, which come in handy during these events. At first, she appears in a romantic storyline with Hank, and then disappears, having fulfilled her plot role. Most of the minor characters appear and disappear in a similar way - this is an artistic device that gives the story dynamism.

Supporting actors also include Regina King as Detective Hank, Bad Bunny (Benito Martinez Ocasio) as the Russian boss, and Griffin Dunne as bar owner Paul.

Liev Schreiber and Vincent D'Onofrio play Lipa and Shmulli - Hasidic brothers who become some of Hank's most dangerous pursuers. Carol Kane plays their Bubbe. Despite the rapid changes in events, Charlie Houston's script and the film's editing maintain the tension and rhythm of the action.

The film is rich in bloody shootouts and scenes of violence, in which both criminals and accidental passers-by suffer. Hank faces his own demons: flashbacks show nightmares about a car accident in which he was injured.

Despite the violence, the film maintains a cheerful atmosphere. Cinematographer Matthew Libatique makes the city bright and shiny, even in gloomy bar scenes, the publication writes.

Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend