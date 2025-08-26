"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin Butler

$41.430.15
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 496 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
10:16 AM • 2634 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
06:24 AM • 63596 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
05:36 AM • 37279 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 42945 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 152907 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 90233 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 78554 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 224217 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 190662 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Tags
Authors
Schoolchildren in TOT will be punished for Ukrainian - CNSAugust 26, 01:35 AM
Germany accused a US Department of Defense contractor of spying for ChinaAugust 26, 02:44 AM
Music Yoga Day and International Actor's Day: what else is celebrated on August 26August 26, 03:18 AM
Remains of ancient human ancestor "Lucy" shown for the first time in EuropeAugust 26, 04:58 AM
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhoto06:39 AM
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHR08:06 AM
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students06:24 AM
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Darren Aronofsky
Elon Musk
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Sumy Oblast
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideo10:03 AM
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhoto06:39 AM
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Pistol
Ammunition
United States dollar

"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin Butler

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12709 views

Darren Aronofsky's new film "Caught Stealing" tells the story of former baseball player Hank, who finds himself in the world of gangsters. Austin Butler plays the lead role, and the film also stars Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Bad Bunny, and Liev Schreiber.

x.com/StealingMovie

Director Darren Aronofsky has directed a new crime film "Caught Stealing". Austin Butler plays a former baseball player who, due to an injury, finds himself in a difficult situation. When his friend gets into danger, the athlete is forced to use all his wit and ingenuity to survive among gangsters and criminals, writes UNN with reference to Hollywood Reporter.

Details

"You probably didn't expect Darren Aronofsky to make a brilliant crime film, but "Caught Stealing" is exactly that - interesting, confusing, and ultimately bloody. With Austin Butler's magnetism and the exquisite roles of the supporting actors, this film is perhaps Aronofsky's most commercial project," the publication says.

Butler, as stated, plays Hank in the film - a former talented high school baseball player whose dream of becoming a professional was shattered by an injury. Now he aimlessly works as a bartender in a dirty bar on New York's Lower East Side in 1998. Hank's friend Russ leaves his cat with him and goes to England. Soon, Hank is attacked by Russian thugs looking for Russ, who owes them money.

Zoe Kravitz, as Yvonne, Hank's girlfriend and a paramedic, demonstrates her skills, which come in handy during these events. At first, she appears in a romantic storyline with Hank, and then disappears, having fulfilled her plot role. Most of the minor characters appear and disappear in a similar way - this is an artistic device that gives the story dynamism.

Supporting actors also include Regina King as Detective Hank, Bad Bunny (Benito Martinez Ocasio) as the Russian boss, and Griffin Dunne as bar owner Paul.

Liev Schreiber and Vincent D'Onofrio play Lipa and Shmulli - Hasidic brothers who become some of Hank's most dangerous pursuers. Carol Kane plays their Bubbe. Despite the rapid changes in events, Charlie Houston's script and the film's editing maintain the tension and rhythm of the action.

The film is rich in bloody shootouts and scenes of violence, in which both criminals and accidental passers-by suffer. Hank faces his own demons: flashbacks show nightmares about a car accident in which he was injured.

Despite the violence, the film maintains a cheerful atmosphere. Cinematographer Matthew Libatique makes the city bright and shiny, even in gloomy bar scenes, the publication writes.

Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend22.08.25, 17:39 • 103186 views

Alona Utkina

CultureUNN Lite
Darren Aronofsky
New York City
England