I wish them great success: Trump congratulated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

US President Donald Trump congratulated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement, despite previous criticism of the singer. Earlier, Trump publicly spoke out against Swift, who supported Kamala Harris's campaign.

I wish them great success: Trump congratulated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement

US President Donald Trump congratulated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement. Previously, the Republican president publicly criticized the star singer. This is reported by UNN with reference to News Sky.

Details

During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, President Donald Trump answered a reporter's question about Taylor Swift's engagement announcement to NFL star Travis Kelce.

“Well, I wish them great success. I think he’s a great player, a great person, and she’s an extraordinary person. So I wish them great success,”

- said Trump.

Trump's congratulations to Swift sharply contrast with his mentions of the pop star over the past year. Swift supported Kamala Harris's presidential campaign last year. At that time, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

Recall

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged after two years of relationship. Photos of the star couple's engagement are already available on social media.

Trump stated that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot".

Ihor Telezhnikov

