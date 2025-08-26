$41.430.15
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9044 views

Netflix unexpectedly canceled the series "The Coast" despite 29.1 million views in a month. This decision drew criticism, as shows with similar ratings are usually renewed.

Despite over 29 million views in a month and a spot in the top 10, Netflix decided to cancel the drama series "The Waterfront" after its first season. This decision came as a surprise to viewers and sparked a wave of criticism against the streaming giant, UNN reports with reference to Independent.

Released in June, the family drama about the fall of a North Carolina fishing empire garnered 29.1 million views within one month, allowing it to enter the service's top 10 during July.

- stated in the publication.

However, Netflix is becoming increasingly known for prematurely canceling shows, and "The Waterfront" has also joined the list, the publication writes.

At the center of "The Waterfront" is the patriarch of a fishing family, Harlan, played by Holt McCallany. His wife was played by Maria Bello, and their children by Jake Weary and Melissa Benoist.

Harlan conspires with a drug dealer and a brutal cartel, trying to pull his family out of debt. The cancellation of the series came as a surprise, as shows with similar ratings are usually renewed.

For comparison, this year's romantic Western "Ransom Canyon" garnered 23.3 million views in a month and still received a second season. Last year's series "Kaos," whose cancellation also caused outrage among fans, garnered 14.9 million views in its first month.

Netflix's decision surprised viewers. One fan wrote:

This is ridiculous - another good show canceled. Netflix needs to stop this

Another added:

Damn it! I broke my own rule by investing in a show with less than three seasons

Critic Nick Hilton from The Independent gave the series three stars, noting: "It's predictable to the extreme, but hard to tear yourself away from watching." He also emphasized that "The Waterfront" is unlikely to become a classic or a hit.

For McCallany, this is not the first time a series has been prematurely canceled on the platform: he previously starred in David Fincher's crime drama "Mindhunter," which ended after two seasons in 2019.

After its cancellation, "The Waterfront" gained an almost legendary status among viewers it impressed, who regularly name it one of Netflix's best prematurely canceled shows.

"Alice in Borderland" returns: Netflix announces season 3 of the Japanese series08.07.25, 14:34 • 5358 views

Alona Utkina

UNN Lite
Netflix