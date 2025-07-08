"Alice in Borderland" returns: Netflix announces season 3 of the Japanese series

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 1112 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
10:13 AM • 7380 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
10:12 AM • 16174 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
09:37 AM • 19424 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 25552 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
July 8, 03:46 AM • 75942 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 109772 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 115174 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 134029 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 130774 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+32°
4.3m/s
40%
744mm
Popular news
Daring Robbery in Mexico: Attackers Stole 33 Tons of Gold and Silver ConcentrateJuly 8, 02:39 AM • 54853 views
Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +39° and thunderstorms with hail: forecast for July 8July 8, 04:05 AM • 58317 views
In Kyiv, an unknown assailant shot a man in a car in the middle of the street: the shooter is being soughtJuly 8, 05:19 AM • 2005 views
Number of injured in the Kyiv-Dnipro bus accident increased to 3306:01 AM • 17241 views
Murder of a man in Kyiv: identity of the deceased established, shooter still being sought07:20 AM • 48672 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 143394 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 131567 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 153486 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisagedJuly 7, 01:50 PM • 158244 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 251427 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Olha Stefanishyna
Ursula von der Leyen
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Hungary
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 128118 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 316606 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 155103 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 270995 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 292480 views
Actual
Financial Times
Facebook
FAB-250
Shahed-136
Tesla Model Y

"Alice in Borderland" returns: Netflix announces season 3 of the Japanese series

Kyiv • UNN

 • 63 views

The third season of the Japanese series "Alice in Borderland" will be released on Netflix on September 25. The teaser shows the characters returning to the real world and Usagi's kidnapping, which forces Arisu to go back to Borderland.

"Alice in Borderland" returns: Netflix announces season 3 of the Japanese series

Netflix has officially announced the premiere date for the third season of the popular Japanese series "Alice in Borderland" - new episodes will be released on September 25. In the first teaser, fans were shown the consequences of the characters' return to the real world. This is reported by UNN with reference to NME.

Details

Yesterday, June 8, Netflix released the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated third season of "Alice in Borderland," which will be released three years after the end of the second season in 2022.

The worldwide premiere of the third season is scheduled for September 25

 - the post says.

The teaser depicts how Arisu and Usagi's lives fall apart after returning to the real world after the second season. Usagi is kidnapped and returned to Borderland, and Arisu is given a mysterious Joker card.

The official synopsis for the third season states: "After Usagi is kidnapped and left unconscious, Arisu returns to the dangerous Borderland to rescue her. Teaming up with new players, they must face the as-yet-unknown Joker level in a desperate attempt to find their way back to their original world."

"Alice in Borderland" - Netflix's most popular Japanese series

Just four days after the release of the second season in 2022, "Alice in Borderland" became the most popular Japanese series in the platform's history, surpassing anime and entering the top 10 in over 10 countries.

"Alice in Borderland" tells the story of a group of people who are transported to a parallel universe where they have to play and win games to stay alive.

"Alice in Borderland" stars Kento Yamazaki as Ryohei Arisu and Tao Tsuchiya as Yuzuha Usagi, who must work together to escape a dystopian, abandoned version of Tokyo and return to their familiar world.

The third season will see the return of main actors Hayato Isomura, Ayaka Miyoshi, and Katsuya Maiguma, with new faces including Koji Okura, Risa Sudou, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, Tina Tamashiro, Kotaro Daigo, Hyunri, Sakura Kiryu, and Kento Kaku.

"Squid Game" star apologizes for spoiler: fans learned the plot twist six months before the finale07.07.25, 17:35 • 1670 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldMultimedia
Tokyo
Japan
Netflix
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9