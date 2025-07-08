"Alice in Borderland" returns: Netflix announces season 3 of the Japanese series

Netflix has officially announced the premiere date for the third season of the popular Japanese series "Alice in Borderland" - new episodes will be released on September 25. In the first teaser, fans were shown the consequences of the characters' return to the real world. This is reported by UNN with reference to NME.

Details

Yesterday, June 8, Netflix released the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated third season of "Alice in Borderland," which will be released three years after the end of the second season in 2022.

The worldwide premiere of the third season is scheduled for September 25 - the post says.

The teaser depicts how Arisu and Usagi's lives fall apart after returning to the real world after the second season. Usagi is kidnapped and returned to Borderland, and Arisu is given a mysterious Joker card.

The official synopsis for the third season states: "After Usagi is kidnapped and left unconscious, Arisu returns to the dangerous Borderland to rescue her. Teaming up with new players, they must face the as-yet-unknown Joker level in a desperate attempt to find their way back to their original world."

"Alice in Borderland" - Netflix's most popular Japanese series

Just four days after the release of the second season in 2022, "Alice in Borderland" became the most popular Japanese series in the platform's history, surpassing anime and entering the top 10 in over 10 countries.

"Alice in Borderland" tells the story of a group of people who are transported to a parallel universe where they have to play and win games to stay alive.

"Alice in Borderland" stars Kento Yamazaki as Ryohei Arisu and Tao Tsuchiya as Yuzuha Usagi, who must work together to escape a dystopian, abandoned version of Tokyo and return to their familiar world.

The third season will see the return of main actors Hayato Isomura, Ayaka Miyoshi, and Katsuya Maiguma, with new faces including Koji Okura, Risa Sudou, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, Tina Tamashiro, Kotaro Daigo, Hyunri, Sakura Kiryu, and Kento Kaku.

