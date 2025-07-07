"Squid Game" star apologizes for spoiler: fans learned the plot twist six months before the finale

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 8285 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 30995 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 45159 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 63157 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 116905 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 53932 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 77953 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 136059 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 130898 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 260223 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+33°
3m/s
31%
744mm
Popular news
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the regionJuly 7, 06:56 AM • 101373 views
Macron and Starmer differ on aid to Ukraine and Trump: detailsJuly 7, 08:09 AM • 68510 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 41660 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged01:50 PM • 17680 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standards02:00 PM • 10770 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceled02:21 PM • 8342 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heat02:20 PM • 8395 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standards02:00 PM • 11429 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged01:50 PM • 18319 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 116905 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 42152 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 260224 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 105036 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 224332 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 248884 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
Medicinal products
Train

"Squid Game" star apologizes for spoiler: fans learned the plot twist six months before the finale

Kyiv • UNN

 • 401 views

Actress Park Gyu-young, who starred in the second season of "Squid Game", apologized for accidentally revealing a plot detail. She posted a photo hinting at Lee Jin-wook's character transforming into a guard, six months before the third season's release.

"Squid Game" star apologizes for spoiler: fans learned the plot twist six months before the finale

Actress Park Gyu-young, who joined the second season of the popular Netflix series "Squid Game", has officially apologized after unintentionally revealing a major plot detail of the show's final episodes. UNN reports this with reference to Metro.

Details

The star played the role of Kang No-il - a former soldier and defector from North Korea, who became one of the mysterious "pink guards" - personnel who control the rules of the game and carry out death sentences for eliminated participants.

Along with recognition and fame, actors also get a difficult task - to keep plot secrets until the official premiere. Park Gyu-young, it seems, failed this task.

In January, just a few weeks after the premiere of the second season (which was released on Netflix last December), the actress posted a behind-the-scenes photo in a pink guard uniform. Fans' attention was drawn to a background character: users identified actor Lee Jin-wook, who plays Player 246, in him. His appearance in a guard uniform hinted at a key plot twist - the probable transformation of the character to disguise himself among the game's staff.

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch24.05.25, 19:10 • 302659 views

Since the third season was released only half a year after the second, the published photo prematurely revealed one of the main intrigues of the upcoming episodes.

After a flurry of comments from fans, Park Gyu-young issued a public apology

There is no excuse - it was an unwise mistake, and I have deeply reflected on it. To be honest, I felt a huge sense of guilt

- said the actress.

Netflix management has not yet commented on the incident, but the online community is already actively discussing the likely consequences of the leak for the future plotlines of the third season of "Squid Game".

Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the game27.06.25, 13:28 • 69352 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

CultureMultimedia
North Korea
Netflix
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9