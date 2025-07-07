"Squid Game" star apologizes for spoiler: fans learned the plot twist six months before the finale

Actress Park Gyu-young, who joined the second season of the popular Netflix series "Squid Game", has officially apologized after unintentionally revealing a major plot detail of the show's final episodes. UNN reports this with reference to Metro.

Details

The star played the role of Kang No-il - a former soldier and defector from North Korea, who became one of the mysterious "pink guards" - personnel who control the rules of the game and carry out death sentences for eliminated participants.

Along with recognition and fame, actors also get a difficult task - to keep plot secrets until the official premiere. Park Gyu-young, it seems, failed this task.

In January, just a few weeks after the premiere of the second season (which was released on Netflix last December), the actress posted a behind-the-scenes photo in a pink guard uniform. Fans' attention was drawn to a background character: users identified actor Lee Jin-wook, who plays Player 246, in him. His appearance in a guard uniform hinted at a key plot twist - the probable transformation of the character to disguise himself among the game's staff.

Since the third season was released only half a year after the second, the published photo prematurely revealed one of the main intrigues of the upcoming episodes.

After a flurry of comments from fans, Park Gyu-young issued a public apology

There is no excuse - it was an unwise mistake, and I have deeply reflected on it. To be honest, I felt a huge sense of guilt - said the actress.

Netflix management has not yet commented on the incident, but the online community is already actively discussing the likely consequences of the leak for the future plotlines of the third season of "Squid Game".

