Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
"Inefficient and non-transparent": political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes
Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them
Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front
"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
Italy strengthens defense cooperation with the EU and NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 558 views

Italy seeks a ceasefire in Ukraine to start peace negotiations. The country also advocates for increased defense spending within the framework of the European partnership.

Italy strengthens defense cooperation with the EU and NATO

Italy advocates for increased defense spending within the framework of European partnership and calls for a ceasefire to facilitate the early start of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

This was stated by the head of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, during a briefing in Rome, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

He emphasized that Italy seeks "to achieve a ceasefire for at least 30 days, which will allow Ukraine and Russia to start constructive negotiations."

In addition, the Italian authorities are working to increase defense spending, including in cooperation with other EU countries.

We discussed many issues related to cooperation between us, including European defense, in which we all believe, we also talked about security spending, we talked about the requests that NATO makes to us. I have already said that Italy is in favor of increasing security spending. I want to be optimistic and I believe that an agreement will eventually be reached so that the AIA summit can be a great success

- Tajani noted.

NATO unity is very important for ending the war in Ukraine - Kellogg12.06.25, 15:32 • 1092 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Antonio Tajani
Rome
NATO
European Union
Italy
Ukraine
