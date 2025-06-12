Italy strengthens defense cooperation with the EU and NATO

Italy advocates for increased defense spending within the framework of European partnership and calls for a ceasefire to facilitate the early start of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

This was stated by the head of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, during a briefing in Rome, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

He emphasized that Italy seeks "to achieve a ceasefire for at least 30 days, which will allow Ukraine and Russia to start constructive negotiations."

In addition, the Italian authorities are working to increase defense spending, including in cooperation with other EU countries.

We discussed many issues related to cooperation between us, including European defense, in which we all believe, we also talked about security spending, we talked about the requests that NATO makes to us. I have already said that Italy is in favor of increasing security spending. I want to be optimistic and I believe that an agreement will eventually be reached so that the AIA summit can be a great success - Tajani noted.

NATO unity is very important for ending the war in Ukraine - Kellogg