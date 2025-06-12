$41.510.04
NATO unity is very important for ending the war in Ukraine - Kellogg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

US Representative Keith Kellogg stressed that the unity of the Alliance is critical to ending the war. The US is working with NATO partners to support Ukraine.

U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg stated that the unity of the North Atlantic Alliance is extremely important for ending the war in Ukraine, Kellogg said during a speech at the German Marshall Fund forum in Brussels, reports UNN.

Details

I think that the unity of the Alliance is very important to end the war in Ukraine. We stay together, we work together. This is absolutely critical. We are all on the same page

- Kellogg said.

He noted that the United States is working with all NATO partners and this should be a strong message to Europeans.

We work with the British, the French, and the Germans. We recently had the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. I think this is a very strong message to the European people that the Alliance is not falling apart

- Kellogg explained.

Addition

British and French officials are shifting their attention from deploying troops to support Ukraine's defense without U.S. assistance.

Officials agreed to shift their focus from deploying European troops to support any ceasefire to supporting Kyiv's long-term defense against a Russian invasion without American support

- the report said.
Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
Keith Kellogg
NATO
Brussels
France
United Kingdom
Germany
United States
Ukraine
