Meeting on the war in Ukraine is gathering in Rome: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
An international conference "Weimar+" dedicated to the security of the EU and the war in Ukraine will be held in Rome. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Sybiha, will participate in the meeting with colleagues.
An international conference dedicated to EU security and the war in Ukraine is expected to take place in Rome on Thursday, UNN writes, citing dpa.
Details
The meeting, organized by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, is taking place within the framework of the so-called "Weimar+" format. The group is a continuation of the "Weimar Triangle" format, which includes Germany, France and Poland.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will participate in the conference. They will be joined by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, representatives of Poland, Spain, Great Britain, France and the European Union, the German Foreign Ministry said.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirmed that on June 12, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will visit Rome at the invitation of his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani.
In the Italian capital, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, as reported, will participate in a ministerial meeting in the "Weimar+" format with the participation of colleagues from Italy, Germany, Great Britain, Spain, France, Poland, the head of EU diplomacy and the Secretary General of NATO.
"The key topic will be joint efforts to restore a just peace, sanctions pressure on the aggressor and strengthening Ukraine. The ministers will also discuss ways to strengthen European security and preparations for the EU, Group of Seven and NATO summits," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.
On the sidelines of the event, Sybiha, as indicated, will also hold a number of separate bilateral meetings.
Addition
The meeting, dpa notes, will take place less than a month before the fourth conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine, which is scheduled for July 10-11, at which about 2,000 representatives of politics, business and international organizations plan to discuss the long-term prospects of Ukraine.