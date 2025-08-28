War in Ukraine will not end this year - Italian Foreign Minister

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani believes that Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine is unlikely to end by the end of this year. This was reported by Corriere Della Sera, writes UNN.

Details

"I don't want to be pessimistic, but it's hard to expect that a negotiated solution in Ukraine will be achieved by the end of the year," Tajani said.

Tajani also said that Stefano Beltrame, who previously served as ambassador to Vienna and is currently the diplomatic advisor to Italy's Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti, has been appointed as the new Italian ambassador to Russia.

"In Moscow, we have appointed Ambassador Beltrame, who was ambassador to Vienna and is now the diplomatic advisor to Minister Giorgetti," Tajani said.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia's night attack on Kyiv is an attack on everyone who seeks peace, including Ukraine, the US, and Europe. He emphasized the need to strengthen sanctions, tariffs, and support for Ukraine to counter aggression.

Zelenskyy discussed with UN Secretary-General António Guterres steps for a ceasefire and preparations for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. Zelenskyy thanked Guterres for his condolences to the families who lost loved ones during the attack on Kyiv.