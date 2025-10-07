A proposal announced by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani suggests an Olympic truce for all wars in the world, particularly regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and military actions in the Middle East. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ansa.

Italy calls for an Olympic truce in 2026. Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani stated on Tuesday:

We must be proponents of peace. ..

Given the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games, we are submitting a proposal to the United Nations for an Olympic truce for all wars, including Ukraine and the Middle East. - the Italian official's statement reads.

It should be noted that not only the representative of the Italian government, but also the International Olympic Committee (IOC) also calls for peace.

Recall

Recently, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that in the war against Ukraine, Russia is opposed by "all NATO countries."

The SVR of Russia is responsible for the flights of Russian drones over European cities. The special service carried out cable sabotage in the Baltic Sea in previous times. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko.

Ukraine adheres to the UN Charter and seeks to end the war this year. At the same time, Russia shows no readiness for a truce, real negotiations, or the establishment of peace. This was stated by Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

