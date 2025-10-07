Italy proposes truce for all wars during 2026 Winter Olympics

$41.340.11
48.270.11
ukenru
11:53 AM • 1138 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 8674 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 29873 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 39232 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 69351 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 57790 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 56183 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 100624 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 36611 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 41833 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2.3m/s
78%
753mm
Popular news
Finnish President and Prime Minister to visit US for meeting with Trump: what will they discuss?October 7, 03:01 AM • 20025 views
Trump ordered to cease diplomatic contacts with Venezuela: detailsOctober 7, 03:25 AM • 4774 views
Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 458 pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineOctober 7, 04:42 AM • 25778 views
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FTOctober 7, 05:57 AM • 20291 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 152 drones: 88 drones neutralizedOctober 7, 06:06 AM • 12766 views
Publications
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 29873 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 51128 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 60528 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 100624 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 200433 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mykola Tyshchenko
Olena Sosedka
Joe Biden
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Spain
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 2814 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 22993 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 76050 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 71692 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 146721 views
Actual
Nord Stream
Facebook
Spotify
ChatGPT
E-6 Mercury

Italy proposes truce for all wars during 2026 Winter Olympics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

Italy proposes an Olympic truce for all wars in the world, including conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, during the 2026 Winter Olympics. The proposal will be submitted to the United Nations.

Italy proposes truce for all wars during 2026 Winter Olympics

A proposal announced by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani suggests an Olympic truce for all wars in the world, particularly regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and military actions in the Middle East. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ansa.

Details

Italy calls for an Olympic truce in 2026. Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani stated on Tuesday:

We must be proponents of peace. ..
Given the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games, we are submitting a proposal to the United Nations for an Olympic truce for all wars, including Ukraine and the Middle East.

- the Italian official's statement reads.

It should be noted that not only the representative of the Italian government, but also the International Olympic Committee (IOC) also calls for peace.

Recall

Recently, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that in the war against Ukraine, Russia is opposed by "all NATO countries."

The SVR of Russia is responsible for the flights of Russian drones over European cities. The special service carried out cable sabotage in the Baltic Sea in previous times. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko.

Ukraine adheres to the UN Charter and seeks to end the war this year. At the same time, Russia shows no readiness for a truce, real negotiations, or the establishment of peace. This was stated by Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

IOC does not rule out participation of Russians and Belarusians in the 2026 Olympics, but athletes are given conditions for participation27.07.25, 09:46 • 5020 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Antonio Tajani
NATO
United Nations
Baltic Sea
Italy
Ukraine