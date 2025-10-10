$41.510.10
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on Italy's call for an Olympic truce between Ukraine and Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1014 views

Ukraine supports the call of Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani for an Olympic truce with Russia, stating its readiness for it even tomorrow, without waiting for the Olympics. MFA spokesperson Heorhii Tikhyi noted that Russia had previously started wars during Olympic truces.

Ukraine supports the call of Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani for an Olympic truce between Ukraine and Russia. Our state is ready for a truce even tomorrow, without waiting for the Olympics. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tikhiy, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

We support such a call. It is worth noting that Russia started a number of wars during the Olympic truce. It launched an invasion of Georgia during the Olympic truce, and an invasion of Ukraine during the Olympic truce. This has a very logical explanation - the time of the Olympics is a time when media attention is focused on sports events, and during these events, crimes can be committed unnoticed.

- emphasized Georgiy Tikhiy.

The spokesman stressed that Ukraine is ready for a truce, not necessarily an Olympic one. It is important that this happens as soon as possible.

We are ready for a truce with Russia, not necessarily waiting for the Olympics. Even tomorrow. But if Russia needs an Olympic truce for this, then let it be an Olympic one, we just advocate for it to happen sooner.

- noted the MFA spokesman.

Tikhiy also added that the Italian minister's statement is aimed at encouraging Ukraine to a truce, and Ukraine supports this call.

I think that the Italian minister's statement is aimed at encouraging Russia to a peace process. And we absolutely support this call.

- Tikhiy concluded.

Addition

The proposal, announced by the head of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, suggested an Olympic truce for all wars in the world, including the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine and military actions in the Middle East.

"We must be proponents of peace. In view of the Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina, we are submitting a proposal to the United Nations for an Olympic truce for all wars, including Ukraine and the Middle East," the Italian official's statement reads.

Pavlo Zinchenko

