Italy will additionally allocate one million euros to strengthen Ukraine's cybersecurity

Ukrainian and Italian Foreign Ministers Andriy Sybiha and Antonio Tajani signed a Declaration of Intent within the framework of the Tallinn Mechanism on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference URC2025 in Rome, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the document confirms Italy's unwavering support for strengthening Ukraine's civilian cyber resilience and for promoting the post-war recovery of our state. It also outlines the parties' intentions to deepen cooperation in the field of cybersecurity, digital transformation, and the implementation of long-term initiatives and projects within the framework of the Tallinn Mechanism.

To this end, Italy has declared the allocation of 1 million euros to finance relevant projects.

