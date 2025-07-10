$41.770.07
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Italy will additionally allocate one million euros to strengthen Ukraine's cybersecurity

Kyiv • UNN

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Italy signed a Declaration of Intent within the framework of the Tallinn Mechanism. Italy will allocate 1 million euros to strengthen Ukraine's cyber resilience and post-war recovery.

Italy will additionally allocate one million euros to strengthen Ukraine's cybersecurity

Ukrainian and Italian Foreign Ministers Andriy Sybiha and Antonio Tajani signed a Declaration of Intent within the framework of the Tallinn Mechanism on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference URC2025 in Rome, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the document confirms Italy's unwavering support for strengthening Ukraine's civilian cyber resilience and for promoting the post-war recovery of our state. It also outlines the parties' intentions to deepen cooperation in the field of cybersecurity, digital transformation, and the implementation of long-term initiatives and projects within the framework of the Tallinn Mechanism.

To this end, Italy has declared the allocation of 1 million euros to finance relevant projects.

