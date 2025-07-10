URC 2025: Norway allocates $200 million for "green" recovery of Ukraine's energy sector

The Norwegian government, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has launched a large-scale initiative worth US$200 million aimed at transforming Ukraine's energy sector, which has suffered significant destruction due to the war. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy on Telegram.

Details

The initiative involves both an urgent response to the current crisis and long-term modernization in line with national priorities. The strategic partnership was announced during the Ukraine Recovery Conference on July 10 in Rome.

Ukraine's energy sector has suffered massive destruction, and the need for strong international partnership is more urgent than ever. This contribution from Norway, provided through UNDP, is critical to our ability to restore vital services, rebuild damaged infrastructure, and accelerate the strategic transition to a decentralized and environmentally friendly energy system. - said Ukraine's Minister of Energy, German Galushchenko.

Commenting on the new agreement with UNDP, Norway's Minister of Trade and Industry, Cecilie Myrseth, stated that Norway firmly supports Ukraine, especially regarding the ongoing challenges to its energy infrastructure.

The US$200 million contribution we are providing under this framework agreement with UNDP underscores Norway's commitment not only to addressing immediate energy needs but also to strengthening Ukraine's energy security in the long term and supporting a sustainable, "green" future. This is an important step towards ensuring resilience and stability for the Ukrainian people. - said Ms. Myrseth.

The new initiative will ensure the restoration of heating and water supply for millions of people, including vulnerable groups in frontline communities. It also provides for equipping hospitals and water utilities with solar panels and backup battery systems to maintain critical services during power outages.

Also, during the Ukraine Recovery Conference, representatives of the Kingdom of Norway announced the allocation of €42 million to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine. These funds will be crucial assistance for restoring damaged energy facilities, strengthening infrastructure protection against Russian attacks, and developing a more sustainable and decentralized energy system in Ukraine.

An agreement to allocate €300,000 for supporting energy projects was also concluded with the International Financial Institution NEFCO. The corporation supports green growth investments and finances, in particular, projects to improve energy efficiency and clean energy production.

