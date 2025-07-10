URC 2025: Norway allocates $200 million for "green" recovery of Ukraine's energy sector

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
04:18 PM • 726 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 28539 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 45193 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
01:33 PM • 26062 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 26108 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
11:35 AM • 26825 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
10:35 AM • 41517 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
July 10, 09:06 AM • 25795 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 30162 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 81990 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4m/s
40%
742mm
Popular news
Ukraine needs a new "Marshall Plan" for reconstruction - KelloggJuly 10, 07:25 AM • 31649 views
Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killedJuly 10, 08:58 AM • 37709 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 47327 views
Beijing reacted to the detention of Chinese citizens in Ukraine for attempting to transfer secret data about the Neptune missile system02:36 PM • 20020 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchase03:21 PM • 15048 views
Publications
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchase03:21 PM • 15393 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 28539 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 45193 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 47685 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM • 81990 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Rome
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 151395 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 280160 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 458616 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 286860 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 394944 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Signal
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system

URC 2025: Norway allocates $200 million for "green" recovery of Ukraine's energy sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

The Government of Norway and UNDP have launched a $200 million initiative to restore Ukraine's energy sector. The project envisages rapid response and long-term modernization, including the installation of solar panels in hospitals.

URC 2025: Norway allocates $200 million for "green" recovery of Ukraine's energy sector

The Norwegian government, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has launched a large-scale initiative worth US$200 million aimed at transforming Ukraine's energy sector, which has suffered significant destruction due to the war. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy on Telegram.

Details

The initiative involves both an urgent response to the current crisis and long-term modernization in line with national priorities. The strategic partnership was announced during the Ukraine Recovery Conference on July 10 in Rome.

Ukraine's energy sector has suffered massive destruction, and the need for strong international partnership is more urgent than ever. This contribution from Norway, provided through UNDP, is critical to our ability to restore vital services, rebuild damaged infrastructure, and accelerate the strategic transition to a decentralized and environmentally friendly energy system.

- said Ukraine's Minister of Energy, German Galushchenko.

Commenting on the new agreement with UNDP, Norway's Minister of Trade and Industry, Cecilie Myrseth, stated that Norway firmly supports Ukraine, especially regarding the ongoing challenges to its energy infrastructure.

The US$200 million contribution we are providing under this framework agreement with UNDP underscores Norway's commitment not only to addressing immediate energy needs but also to strengthening Ukraine's energy security in the long term and supporting a sustainable, "green" future. This is an important step towards ensuring resilience and stability for the Ukrainian people.

- said Ms. Myrseth.

The new initiative will ensure the restoration of heating and water supply for millions of people, including vulnerable groups in frontline communities. It also provides for equipping hospitals and water utilities with solar panels and backup battery systems to maintain critical services during power outages.

EU announced a new €2.3 billion package of agreements at the Ukraine Recovery Conference: what's included10.07.25, 16:02 • 1057 views

Also, during the Ukraine Recovery Conference, representatives of the Kingdom of Norway announced the allocation of €42 million to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine. These funds will be crucial assistance for restoring damaged energy facilities, strengthening infrastructure protection against Russian attacks, and developing a more sustainable and decentralized energy system in Ukraine.

An agreement to allocate €300,000 for supporting energy projects was also concluded with the International Financial Institution NEFCO. The corporation supports green growth investments and finances, in particular, projects to improve energy efficiency and clean energy production.

Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference10.07.25, 16:33 • 25148 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

EconomyNews of the World
Herman Halushchenko
Norway
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9