EU allocates €2.3 billion for Ukraine's reconstruction

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 826 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
11:35 AM • 6050 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission data
10:35 AM • 12455 views
Will allow to attract up to €10 billion for reconstruction: EU launches new fund for Ukraine
09:06 AM • 17085 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 26642 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 61366 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
July 10, 05:21 AM • 28649 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM • 54036 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 147669 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 78930 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+28°
2m/s
52%
742mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv: 16 injured, outpatient clinic destroyedJuly 10, 05:10 AM • 31644 views
Lviv suffers from large-scale flooding due to heavy rain: in some places, the water reaches almost 3 metersJuly 10, 06:16 AM • 20409 views
Ukraine needs a new "Marshall Plan" for reconstruction - Kellogg07:25 AM • 11291 views
Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killed08:58 AM • 16480 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 7820 views
Publications
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 8305 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM • 61389 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left outJuly 9, 05:25 PM • 68029 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABUJuly 9, 05:01 PM • 73790 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreementsJuly 9, 04:16 PM • 79933 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Giorgia Meloni
Igor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 140992 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 270367 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 449686 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 278557 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 387104 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system
The Hill
9K720 Iskander

EU allocates €2.3 billion for Ukraine's reconstruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 175 views

The European Commission announced a new financial support package for Ukraine totaling €2.3 billion, which includes grants and loan guarantees. The funds will be directed towards supporting businesses, investments, urban reconstruction, energy security, and critical infrastructure.

EU allocates €2.3 billion for Ukraine's reconstruction

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a new financial support package for Ukraine worth 2.3 billion euros, which includes grants and loan guarantees to support Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction efforts.

This was reported by the European Commission's press service, writes UNN.

The new package of agreements totaling 2.3 billion euros, signed with international and bilateral public financial institutions within the framework of the Investment Program for Ukraine, includes 1.8 billion euros in loan guarantees and 580 million euros in grants.

- the post says.

It is noted that these funds will go to:

  • support for small and medium-sized businesses, including startups: 500 million euros in guarantees and grants;
    • mobilization of strategic investments: 600 million euros for large-scale energy, transport, and production projects;
      • reconstruction of cities and communities: 520 million euros for municipal infrastructure in war-affected areas, including healthcare, urban mobility, and housing;
        • energy security and green transition: 265 million euros for stabilizing Ukraine's energy grid, restoring renewable energy capacity, and improving energy efficiency;
          • critical infrastructure: 310 million euros for the repair and reconstruction of critical infrastructure, including housing, hospitals, and medical facilities.

            Addition

            In addition, von der Leyen announced the creation of a new European Flagship Fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, supported by the European Commission through the European Investment Bank, as well as France, Germany, Italy, and Poland.

            The fund will have an initial capital of 220 million euros and aims to mobilize 500 million euros by 2026. Further fundraising is expected as the security situation improves.

            Alona Utkina

            Alona Utkina

            EconomyNews of the World
            European Investment Bank
            European Commission
            France
            Italy
            Germany
            Ursula von der Leyen
            Ukraine
            Poland
            Tesla
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            S&P 500
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Brent Oil
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gold
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gas TTF
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9