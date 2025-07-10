EU allocates €2.3 billion for Ukraine's reconstruction

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a new financial support package for Ukraine worth 2.3 billion euros, which includes grants and loan guarantees to support Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction efforts.

This was reported by the European Commission's press service, writes UNN.

The new package of agreements totaling 2.3 billion euros, signed with international and bilateral public financial institutions within the framework of the Investment Program for Ukraine, includes 1.8 billion euros in loan guarantees and 580 million euros in grants. - the post says.

It is noted that these funds will go to:

support for small and medium-sized businesses, including startups: 500 million euros in guarantees and grants;

mobilization of strategic investments: 600 million euros for large-scale energy, transport, and production projects;

reconstruction of cities and communities: 520 million euros for municipal infrastructure in war-affected areas, including healthcare, urban mobility, and housing;

energy security and green transition: 265 million euros for stabilizing Ukraine's energy grid, restoring renewable energy capacity, and improving energy efficiency;

critical infrastructure: 310 million euros for the repair and reconstruction of critical infrastructure, including housing, hospitals, and medical facilities.

Addition

In addition, von der Leyen announced the creation of a new European Flagship Fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, supported by the European Commission through the European Investment Bank, as well as France, Germany, Italy, and Poland.

The fund will have an initial capital of 220 million euros and aims to mobilize 500 million euros by 2026. Further fundraising is expected as the security situation improves.