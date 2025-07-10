Ukraine received another €1 billion from the EU from profits on frozen Russian assets

Ukraine has received another 1 billion euros from the EU within the framework of the ERA program, financed by profits from immobilized Russian assets. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on social media on Thursday, writes UNN.

Ukraine received 1 billion euros from the EU from profits from frozen Russian assets. We are grateful to our European partners for their solidarity and trust - Shmyhal wrote.

The Prime Minister emphasized: the ERA initiative, launched together with the G7, is working.

"Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has already received more than 18.5 billion dollars from frozen Russian money. We are directing these funds to Ukraine's resilience and "rapid recovery," Shmyhal said.

The ERA initiative, he said, "is yielding good results." "But we will not stop there. At URC-2025, we call on partners to work with us to create legal instruments for the full confiscation of all Russian assets," Shmyhal noted.

In June, over $4 billion was received into the government's foreign currency accounts at the NBU within the framework of the G7 ERA initiative.