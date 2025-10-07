Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not plan a phone conversation with White House chief Donald Trump on October 7. This was stated by the assistant to the Russian leader, Yuriy Ushakov, UNN writes.

Putin does not plan a phone conversation with Trump on October 7 - Ushakov said.

Addition

Dictator Vladimir Putin celebrates his 73rd birthday, and at the same time, expands state programs for life extension. It seems the Russian leader is determined to rule the country until modern medicine allows him to stay in office forever.

The proposal, announced by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, suggests an Olympic truce for all wars in the world, including the war between Russia and Ukraine and military actions in the Middle East.