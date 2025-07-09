Italy is preparing an aid plan for its small and medium-sized enterprises involved in the reconstruction of Ukraine

Italy plans to introduce a €300 million support scheme for small and medium-sized enterprises involved in Ukraine's reconstruction. This was announced by the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, as reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

The publication notes that this announcement came a day before the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome, which will begin tomorrow. More than 4,000 delegates from 90 countries, including 50 heads of state, will take part in it, Tajani said.

Zelenskyy to meet with Italian President in Rome on July 9