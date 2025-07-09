Italy is preparing an aid plan for its small and medium-sized enterprises involved in the reconstruction of Ukraine

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
02:59 PM • 6347 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 8047 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
01:09 PM • 21330 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
12:49 PM • 45366 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 28136 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
09:54 AM • 68272 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM • 47520 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 66227 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 89038 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
July 9, 05:26 AM • 199600 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
4.3m/s
49%
742mm
Popular news
Zhytomyr region suffered a massive enemy attack at night: fires broke out, there is damageJuly 9, 05:49 AM • 97676 views
Merz on Russia's war against Ukraine: diplomatic means exhaustedJuly 9, 08:28 AM • 68428 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 73490 views
Far from all invaders' "Kinzhal" missiles reached their targets - Air Force spokesmanJuly 9, 09:30 AM • 36816 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensation01:25 PM • 26158 views
Publications
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities02:59 PM • 6348 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensation01:25 PM • 27315 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
12:49 PM • 45374 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Exclusive
July 9, 05:26 AM • 199602 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision todayJuly 9, 04:00 AM • 251492 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Pope Leo XIV
Petro Poroshenko
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 74446 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 233775 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 415946 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 247150 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 357312 views
Actual
Mi-8
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Italy is preparing an aid plan for its small and medium-sized enterprises involved in the reconstruction of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 323 views

Italy plans to allocate 300 million euros to support small and medium-sized enterprises involved in the reconstruction of Ukraine. This initiative will be presented at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, where over 4,000 delegates are expected.

Italy is preparing an aid plan for its small and medium-sized enterprises involved in the reconstruction of Ukraine

Italy plans to introduce a €300 million support scheme for small and medium-sized enterprises involved in Ukraine's reconstruction. This was announced by the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, as reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

The publication notes that this announcement came a day before the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome, which will begin tomorrow. More than 4,000 delegates from 90 countries, including 50 heads of state, will take part in it, Tajani said.

Zelenskyy to meet with Italian President in Rome on July 907.07.25, 18:10 • 1584 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
The Guardian
Antonio Tajani
Rome
Italy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9