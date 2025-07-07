Zelenskyy to meet with Italian President in Rome on July 9 7 July 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome on July 9, UNN reports with reference to La Repubblica.

According to media reports, the meeting of the leaders will take place on July 9 at the Quirinal Palace - the official residence of the Presidents of Italy in Rome.

... Italian President Sergio Mattarella will receive Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The meeting is on the agenda of the head of the Italian state; the next day, the Conference on Ukraine's Reconstruction will open in Rome. - the report says.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expectations from the meeting of the coalition of the willing, which will take place in Rome in a few days.