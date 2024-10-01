“Leave while you still can": EU countries urge citizens to leave Lebanon urgently

European countries are asking their citizens to leave Lebanon as Israel launches a ground offensive against Hezbollah. While some governments are organizing charter flights, others are advising people to use commercial flights from Beirut, Politico writes, UNN reports.

"Leave while you still can," said Frank Mollen, the Dutch ambassador to Lebanon, on Tuesday morning. However, he added that the Netherlands will not organize an evacuation flight for now.

"It's really a last resort, which is only used when you really can't do anything else," he told the Dutch newspaper NOS.

The UK government announced on Monday evening that it has organized the first charter flight from Lebanon, which will depart on Wednesday.

"It is vital that you leave now as further evacuations may not be guaranteed," Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in an appeal to British citizens, describing the situation as ‘unstable’ and likely to "deteriorate rapidly.

The German Foreign Ministry also announced on Monday that it had sent a special military plane to Beirut "to support the departure of colleagues and their families," as well as members of German partner organizations.

"German citizens who are in a particularly dangerous situation for health reasons will also be removed," the ministry said in a statement.

On Monday evening, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani called on all Italian citizens to leave Lebanon "using commercial flights from Beirut to Milan or Rome.

"At this moment, it's good to leave the country because the situation is really difficult, there are hostilities. Therefore, for maximum security, it is good for Italian citizens to leave," he said.

