Ukraine's MFA responds to the escalation of the situation in Lebanon: calls for restraint on the sides of the conflict

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine issued a statement in connection with the deterioration of the situation in the Lebanese Republic, indicating that it is "anxiously" following the events in Lebanon, in particular in the context of Israel's decision on a limited ground operation, and calling on the parties to the confrontation to exercise maximum restraint, UNN reports.

Ukraine is following with concern the developments in the Lebanese Republic, in particular in the context of the decision of the State of Israel to launch a limited ground operation in Lebanon. Strongly condemning the rocket attacks on Israeli territory by the Hezbollah group, Ukraine calls on the parties to the confrontation to exercise maximum restraint in order to prevent the conflict from escalating into a large-scale regional war - the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out that the growing number of refugees and internally displaced persons in Lebanon who have been forced to leave their homes in recent days due to the ongoing military conflict is of particular concern. "It is critically important to avoid civilian casualties and prevent violations of international humanitarian law," the statement reads.

"It is necessary to put an end to the violence in the region as soon as possible," the Foreign Ministry said.

"A peaceful and prosperous Lebanon is the key to the stability of all countries in the Middle East," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

