Israel launches ground operation in southern Lebanon

IDF troops have launched Operation Northern Arrows: limited, localized and targeted raids against Hezbollah terrorist targets in the border area in southern Lebanon. This was reported by the Israel Defense Forces in Telegram, according to UNN.

In accordance with the decision of the political echelon, a few hours ago, IDF troops launched limited, localized and targeted ground raids based on accurate intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. These targets are located in villages near the border and pose a direct threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the IDF is acting in accordance with a methodological plan developed by the General Staff and the Northern Command, according to which soldiers have been training and preparing in recent months.

The Israeli Air Force and IDF artillery support the ground forces by conducting precision strikes on military targets in the area.

Operation Northern Arrows will continue in accordance with the situation assessment and in parallel with the fighting in the Gaza Strip and other areas.

To recap

As UNN previously reported, Israel is preparing for a short-term ground operation in South Lebanon against Hezbollah. The goal is to push the forces away from the border and destroy infrastructure, including weapons depots.

