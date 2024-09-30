Lebanese army retreats from positions on the border with Israel - media

The Lebanese army is retreating from several positions on the southern border with Israel after shelling and reports of an IDF ground operation. This is reported by the Times of Israel, Reuters, UNN writes.

Details

On Monday evening, Reuters reported that the Lebanese army was withdrawing from several positions on the southern border with Israel.

The media reports that Lebanese troops have retreated at least five kilometers north of the border.

The retreat continues due to reports of an imminent Israeli ground invasion of southern Lebanon.

Lebanese media also reported a massive Israeli artillery attack on the border village of Wazzani.

Recall

Israel is preparing for a short-term ground operation in South Lebanon against Hezbollah. The goal is to push the forces back from the border and destroy infrastructure, including weapons depots.