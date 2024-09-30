Lebanese army retreats from positions on the border with Israel - media

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 75207 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104488 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168573 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138711 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143617 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139229 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182864 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112097 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173344 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104762 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100859 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110559 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112691 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 53138 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 59777 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168573 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182864 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173344 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200716 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189614 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142221 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142238 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146926 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138331 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155191 views
Lebanese army retreats from positions on the border with Israel - media

Lebanese army retreats from positions on the border with Israel - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17836 views

Lebanese troops withdraw 5 km from the southern border with Israel due to the threat of a ground operation. Massive Israeli artillery shelling of the border village of Wazzani is reported.

The Lebanese army is retreating from several positions on the southern border with Israel after shelling and reports of an IDF ground operation. This is reported by the Times of Israel, Reuters, UNN writes.

Details

On Monday evening, Reuters reported that the Lebanese army was withdrawing from several positions on the southern border with Israel.

The media reports that Lebanese troops have retreated at least five kilometers north of the border.

The retreat continues due to reports of an imminent Israeli ground invasion of southern Lebanon.

Lebanese media also reported a massive Israeli artillery attack on the border village of Wazzani.

Recall

Israel is preparing for a short-term ground operation in South Lebanon against Hezbollah. The goal is to push the forces back from the border and destroy infrastructure, including weapons depots.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

israelIsrael
reutersReuters
lebanonLebanon

