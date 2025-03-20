Israel has resumed its ground operation in Gaza to create a buffer zone
Kyiv • UNN
The IDF has resumed its ground operation in the Gaza Strip in order to create a buffer zone. The operation is accompanied by airstrikes and the restoration of control over the Netzarim corridor.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has resumed its ground operation in the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Hamas terrorist movement. The goal is to create a limited buffer zone between the northern and southern parts of the coastal strip, it said on Wednesday, March 19. This is reported by the Israeli army press service, writes UNN.
Targeted ground operations in the central part of the Gaza Strip and in its south" followed massive Israeli air strikes on the coastal zone, which began on the night of March 18 and effectively put an end to the ceasefire that had been in effect since January
Among other things, as part of the offensive, control was restored over part of the so-called Netzarim corridor, which divides the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces have advanced to the middle of the strategically important corridor, it said further.
The Israel Defense Forces will continue to act against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to protect the citizens of the State of Israel
Let us remind you
As UNN wrote earlier, Israeli Prime Minister announced the resumption of hostilities against Hamas in Gaza. He stressed that Israel will continue to fight to achieve its military goals.