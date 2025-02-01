Italian Foreign Minister: Europe will have to buy more from the US to avoid a trade war with Trump

To avoid a trade war with U.S. President Donald Trump, Europe will have to buy more goods from the United States, increase defense budgets and deregulate the EU economy to strengthen it. This was stated by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani to Politico, UNN reports.

Details

According to Tayani, a deal can be struck with Trump, recalling that he met with Trump in 2017 when he was president of the European Parliament.

He was much more pragmatic than one might think - the minister said.

According to Politico, Trump is threatening to impose tariffs on America's rivals, as well as its allies - from Canada and Mexico to Colombia and Denmark - to force them to agree to his demands. Tajani believes that one way to dodge this is to create a "virtuous climate" by buying more goods from the United States, the Italian minister said.

One of Trump's constant claims is that the EU has a trade surplus with the US.

According to Tayani, Trump's arrival in the White House is a "wake-up call" for Europe in all areas, from trade to defense.

Recall

The United States plans to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico due to problems with illegal migration and drugs. The deadline is set for February 1, unless the countries take appropriate measures.