Shmyhal revealed Ukraine's conditions regarding peace negotiations and future guarantees.
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine is ready for peace negotiations, but only on its own terms and according to the President's formula. The Prime Minister named potential security guarantors for Ukraine, including the USA, the EU, and the United Kingdom.
Ukraine is ready for negotiations, but Kyiv is interested in a fair, sustainable, and lasting peace. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference, reports UNN.
We are grateful to all our partners who are ready to lend a hand to Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. We are thankful to all partners who are willing to support us in reaching a peace agreement. But Ukraine is interested in a fair, sustainable, lasting peace. We are ready for negotiations, we are ready on Ukraine's terms. The conditions are clearly formulated. There is a corresponding formula from the President, and there are our approaches to how this should be done. Ukraine is a victim country, and therefore this initiative must come from us. It comes from us, and we communicate it publicly
Shmyhal is convinced that future security guarantees for Ukraine must involve the USA, the EU, European countries, and the United Kingdom.
Possibly Turkey. There is currently no track for negotiations on who should be the mediator or who will lead all this. For now, we are focused on our work with the EU, the USA, Britain, and partners who can further act as security guarantors for Ukraine
The Prime Minister noted that Ukraine is saying that in the future, a certain coalition needs to be formed to ensure the presence of a stable and sufficient contingent for the security of the European Union and Europe.
Ukraine would like to participate in this and is capable of participating in this
Supplement
Shmyhal stated that support from the United States of America is important, and Ukraine is ready to expand cooperation with American partners.
US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that he spoke with European colleagues over the weekend to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.