Zelensky presented the Victory Plan to the Rada: main points

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 8028 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 13001 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 42476 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 144190 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 192763 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 120182 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353838 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178144 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147746 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196954 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
58%
Popular news

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 14214 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 8398 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 20103 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 27208 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 22819 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 8028 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 5326 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 13001 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 23270 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 42476 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 27172 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 29486 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 42972 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 51143 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 139529 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Zelensky presented the Victory Plan to the Rada: main points

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46895 views

The President of Ukraine unveiled a 5-point Victory Plan with 3 secret annexes. The plan includes geopolitical, military, economic and security aspects to end the war and ensure security.

Zelensky presented the Victory Plan to the Rada: main points

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will present a five-point Victory Plan to the Verkhovna Rada. The list was published by the Office of the President, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of state, the plan consists of five points and three secret appendices.

The first point is geopolitical.

Items two and three – military.

Point Four is economic.

Point five of the Victory Plan is security.

The points are timed. The first four are for the time of the war to end it. The fifth point is for the time after the war to guarantee security.

The first is an invitation to join NATO.

"We are a democratic nation that has proven that we can defend the Euro-Atlantic and our common way of life - other democratic nations.

For decades, Russia has exploited geopolitical uncertainty in Europe, namely the fact that Ukraine is not a member of NATO. This is what tempted Russia to encroach on our security. Now the fact of inviting Ukraine to join NATO can become truly fundamental for peace.

We understand that NATO membership is a matter of the future, not the present.

But Putin must see that his geopolitical calculations are losing out.

The Russians should feel it - that their tsar lost geopolitically.

I thank all our partners who support that the invitation for Ukraine to join NATO now with membership later strengthens everyone.

Invitation - is a strong decision that requires nothing but determination.

And today, the invitation symbolizes much more than just NATO.

Determination on the issue of NATO for Ukraine also means the inevitability of European integration for Ukraine and no alternative to democracy in Ukraine.

That is why this is the initial point of the Victory Plan. A testament to determination. An unconditional invitation now.

This is the certainty of how the partners actually see Ukraine's place in the security architecture.

I ask all of you to work for the determination of our partners to recognize Ukraine as equal to others in the European security architecture," Presiden said.

The second point is defense.

"This is an irreversible strengthening of the Ukrainian defense against the aggressor.

It is realistic to defend our positions on the battlefield in Ukraine and at the same time return the war to the territory of Russia, so that Russians Really Feel What war is, and despite Russian propaganda, they begin to turn hatred towards the Kremlin.

We are not naive. Ukraine does not believe and will not believe that the majority of Russians will realize the depth of Russia's moral decline.

But they must feel the fall of the Russian army.

And this will be a loss to their ideology of war.

There is a clear list of weapons that can support such a force of our soldiers. And thanks to the Kursk operation, we saw that Putin does not have enough strength to hold on when we press really hard.

Therefore, the key to implementing this second point of the Victory Plan is:

  • successful continuation of operations of the defense and security forces of Ukraine in certain areas of enemy territory in order to prevent buffer zones on our land;
  • irreversible strengthening of the positions of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine and destruction of Russia's offensive potential in the occupied territory of Ukraine;
  • assistance of partners in recruiting Reserve brigades for the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
  • bringing Ukraine'S air defense to a level sufficient to protect our cities and villages from Russian missiles and drones, and joint defensive operations with our neighbors in Europe to shoot down Russian missiles and drones within the access of the partners ' Air shield.;
  • expanding operations using our Ukrainian missiles and drones, as well as investing in expanding their production in Ukraine;
  • lifting by our partners of restrictions on the use of long-range weapons on the entire territory of Ukraine occupied by Russia and on Russian territory - on military infrastructure - and providing Ukraine with appropriate long-range missiles, drones, and other means of destruction;
  • providing Ukraine with real-time satellite data and data obtained by other means of intelligence.

For each of the sub-items of the defense item of the Victory Plan, Ukraine provides partners with a clear justification of what exactly our goals are, how we achieve them, and how much this will reduce Russia's ability to continue the war.

The defense point of the plan has a secret application, and it is those partners who have the appropriate military assistance potential who have access to it," Presiden said.

The third point of the Plan is deterrence.

"There is also a secret app for it. It has already been awarded to the leaders of the United States, Great Britain, France, Italy and Germany.

There will also be some other states that can fill this very well-known world concept of deterrence with meaning for Ukraine.

The Russian leadership acts aggressively only when it is convinced that it will not receive an adequate destructive response.

When Russia knows that there will be an answer and understands what that answer will be, they choose negotiations and stable coexistence even with strategic adversaries.

Thanks to this, deterring Russia from aggression is also possible against Ukraine and the whole of Europe.

Ukraine proposes to place on its land a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrent package that will be sufficient to protect Ukraine from any military threat from Russia and which will narrow the variability of Russia's actions to the following prospects: either join a fair diplomatic process for a fair end to the war, or guaranteed to lose the opportunity to continue the aggressive war as a result of Ukraine's use of the provided deterrent package in accordance with certain military goals.

That is, the containment package is the fact that Russia is either going into diplomacy, or going... to the loss of its war machine.

Peace through strength.

This works equally well on both sides of the Atlantic. And this point can be ensured, in particular, by funding within the framework of already concluded security agreements with partners and certain amounts of financial support," Presiden said.

The Fourth is strategic economic potential.

"Ukraine is home to natural resources, including critical metals worth trillions of dollars. These include uranium, titanium, lithium, graphite, and other strategically valuable resources that will strengthen either Russia and its allies or Ukraine and the democratic world in global competition.

Deposits of critical resources in Ukraine, together with Ukraine's globally important potential in energy and food production , are among Russia's key aggressive goals in the war.

And this is our opportunity for growth.

Economic growth of Ukraine. The economic strengthening of the European Union for the sake of Europe's economic and, in many ways, security autonomy. And this is an opportunity for the United States and our partners in the G7 to work with Ukraine, an ally that can provide a return on investment.

The economic point of our strategy has a secret appendix that is shared only with certain partners.

Ukraine invites the United States, together with certain partners, in particular the European Union, of which Ukraine will be a part, and with other partners in the world, to conclude a special agreement on the joint protection of critical resources available in Ukraine, joint investment and the use of appropriate economic potential.

It is also peace through power. Economic power.

This agreement will organically complement and strengthen the existing system of economic pressure on Russia, namely, all existing sanctions against Russia, restrictions on oil prices, restrictions on exports to Russia and other pressure measures.

Russian accomplices in the world should see that this regime has no economic future," Presiden said.

And the fifth item is intended for the post-war period.

After this war, Ukraine will have one of the most experienced and large military contingents. These are people- our soldiers who will have real experience of Modern Warfare, successful experience in the use of Western weapons and versatile experience in interaction with the NATO military.

This Ukrainian experience should be used to strengthen the Alliance's defense and ensure security in Europe.

This is a worthy mission for our heroes.

If the partners agree, we provide for the replacement of certain military contingents of the US armed forces stationed in Europe with Ukrainian units. After the war.

Ukrainians have proven that they can be a force that Russian evil cannot overcome.

And I am grateful to every partner – everyone with whom we discussed this prospect for the post – war period-I am grateful for the respect for Ukrainians and our ability to be irresistible in alliance with our partners," Presiden said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
NATO
Armed Forces of Ukraine
European Union
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Europe
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$69.09
Bitcoin
$83,053.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.05
Золото
$3,121.50
Ethereum
$1,800.71