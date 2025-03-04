Ukraine is ready to sign a resource agreement with the US - Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
The Prime Minister of Ukraine expressed gratitude to the American nation and confirmed readiness to sign the prepared agreement. The details of the document are not yet disclosed.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expressed gratitude to the American nation and confirmed readiness to sign the so-called resource agreement prepared with the USA. He stated this at a press conference on March 4, reports UNN.
We, I repeat, are grateful to the Americans, to the American nation. We are ready to sign the agreement that has been prepared regarding the establishment of the corresponding investment fund to start working with the USA on an absolutely pragmatic, economic basis. This agreement has been approved by the government of Ukraine. We are ready to begin this cooperation at any moment,
Shmyhal is convinced that this agreement will be a certain element of Ukraine's economic growth.
"This will be a certain element of protection for Ukraine from the USA. Of course, we need and ask for specific security guarantees from both the USA and Europe, as well as from the G7 countries. This is important," Shmyhal stated.
In the public sphere, you hear messages from the USA that they are ready to sign this agreement, and from our side, the unequivocal message is that we are ready to sign this first agreement regarding the establishment of a joint investment fund. (...) This is our common position - of the President of Ukraine, the government of Ukraine, and the parliament of Ukraine - that this agreement must be signed with the USA. We are ready, ready for communication, ready for conversation, ready to come and sign. We are now expecting feedback. Publicly, we have these positive signals, and we are now waiting for specific agreements at the diplomatic level,
