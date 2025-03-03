Trump does not consider the deal on rare earth minerals with Ukraine dead.
Trump does not consider the deal for access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals a failure and announced an important speech in Congress. The U.S. President expects greater gratitude from the Ukrainian leader to resume negotiations.
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he does not consider the proposed investment deal to secure access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals dead, which is a departure from what the administration signaled over the weekend, reports UNN citing CNN.
"Well, I'll let you know. We're giving a speech, you probably heard about it tomorrow evening, so I'll let you know tomorrow evening. But no, I don't think so. I think, look, this is a great deal for us," Trump said today, referring to his speech on Tuesday at a joint session of Congress.
Finance Minister Scott Bessent stated on CBS on Sunday that the proposed investment deal is currently not under discussion.
Today the president was also asked what he needs to see from the Ukrainian leader in order to resume negotiations.
He replied, "I just think he should be more grateful because this country has gone with them through thick and thin."
Earlier, Trump announced his upcoming speech in Congress in a new social media post.
"TOMORROW EVENING WILL BE BIG. I WILL SAY EVERYTHING AS IT IS!" — Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social.
According to ABC, Trump will speak at a joint session of Congress at the Capitol on Tuesday at 9 PM Eastern Time.