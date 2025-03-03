We are planning to make deals with everyone: Trump discussed with European leaders the end of the war in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Trump announced negotiations with European leaders to end the war in Ukraine. He also criticized Zelensky's statement about the prolonged continuation of the conflict, hinting at possible consequences for the Ukrainian president.
U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Monday that he spoke with European colleagues over the weekend to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, reports UNN citing CNN.
"We are going to make deals with everyone to end this war, including Europe and European countries," Trump told reporters at the White House after being asked if he was considering the possibility of lifting sanctions against Russia if there is a peace agreement.
"Most of them are my friends, heads of state, leaders of various countries. … Four prime ministers and five presidents have called me in the last two days, and they want to settle everything."
CNN reached out to the White House to find out which leaders Trump spoke with.
Western leaders rushed to support Ukraine this weekend following a heated meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday.
During the subsequent exchange of views on Monday, Trump reprimanded Zelensky for comments predicting that the war with Russia would continue for a long time.
"President Zelensky allegedly made a statement to AP today," - said Trump. "He said that, in his opinion, the war will continue for a long time, and he would rather be wrong. That's all I'm saying."
Without naming Zelensky, Trump also suggested that the Ukrainian president may "not last long" if he does not make a deal.
"Now, perhaps someone does not want to make a deal, and if someone does not want to make a deal, I think that person will not exist for long," Trump said. "That person will not be listened to for very long, because I believe that Russia wants to make a deal, I believe that the people of Ukraine definitely want to make a deal."