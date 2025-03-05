Trump announced the freezing of all international aid.
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. President Donald Trump made an important statement in Congress. He announced the cessation of all international aid from the United States.
US President Donald Trump announced a freeze on all international aid. Trump made this statement during a speech in Congress, reports UNN.
Details
"I am announcing a freeze on all federal hiring, and a freeze on all international aid. I am ending the fraud, and the climate change deal that cost us trillions of dollars, which other countries did not pay. I am ending the corrupt WHO, and I am also withdrawing from the UN Council. We are stopping all of Biden's restrictions that undermined the strength of our country," Trump said.
Supplement
Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson stated that the halt of US military aid to Ukraine is a temporary pause related to events in the Oval Office on February 28.
On March 4, CNN, citing unnamed officials, reported that Washington decided to temporarily suspend US military aid to Ukraine, as White House officials demand that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledge the breakdown in relations following a Friday dispute in the Oval Office.
On March 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Minister of Defense, intelligence leaders, and diplomats to contact their counterparts in the US and obtain official information about the situation regarding military aid from America.