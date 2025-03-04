Frontline communities in Kharkiv region are sounding the alarm: new regulations in the pharmaceutical market threaten the closure of pharmacies

Frontline communities in the Kharkiv region are concerned about the consequences of a new resolution from the Cabinet of Ministers that regulates the pharmaceutical market. According to community leaders, the new requirements could lead to mass closures of pharmacies, especially in settlements located near the state border. Communities are already receiving warnings about the possible cessation of pharmacy operations, which threatens people's access to life-saving medications, reports UNN.

The residents of frontline villages and towns will be the most affected, where pharmacies operate under extremely difficult conditions, often under shelling. Due to constant enemy attacks, pharmacy points frequently suffer damage and need to be restored. There have been cases where such restoration has occurred up to ten times.

For tens of thousands of people who remain in frontline territories despite the full-scale invasion, pharmacies are the only source of medication. The potential closure will be particularly hard on the elderly and people with limited mobility who cannot travel to another settlement for medical assistance.

In the Derhachi community, the issue of providing medications has become acute.





The Dergachi community in Kharkiv Oblast, located in the frontline zone, is already feeling the effects of the difficult situation. According to Vyacheslav Zadorenko, the head of the community, there are currently six pharmacies in Dergachi. There is also a hospital in the town that provides free medicines, but not all the medicines needed by local residents are available. In the villages located closer to the border with Russia, the situation is even more complicated - there is only one pharmacy per village.

The community is currently home to about 30,000 people, most of whom are elderly. Therefore, according to Zadorenko, mobile pharmacies are additionally operating for them, providing access to medicines for people with limited mobility. Local authorities are concerned about the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market, which could lead to the disappearance of pharmacy outlets and mobile pharmacies.

Of course, this will be a very painful issue for the people who remain in the community. Given the very difficult conditions in which our pharmacists have to work, of course, this issue is very important to us... So, I think that this decision (CMU Resolution 168 on drug prices - ed.) is not balanced with regard to our frontline communities," said Vyacheslav Zadorenko in a comment to UNN.

He added that local authorities have already received warnings from pharmacies that they will be forced to stop their work due to the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market. In this regard, the communities appealed to the head of the Kharkiv district with a request to raise this issue at the state level.

In addition, the Dergachiv community is preparing a corresponding appeal to the Ministry of Health to reconsider the changes to the regulation of the pharmaceutical market that have come into force.

"We will send a letter to the Ministry of Health to reconsider the position... We are waiting for a decision in favor of people and the community," Zadorenko said.

Meeting of the pharmaceutical business with Vereshchuk: market participants warn of the consequences of the new regulation

Head of Zolochiv community: "If pharmacies close, it will be a social explosion"

The Zolochiv community in Kharkiv Oblast is facing a similar problem. Its head, Viktor Kovalenko, confirmed to UNN that he had already received warnings about the possible closure of pharmacies due to the new requirements of the Cabinet of Ministers.

"I have already been warned about this and even received a letter about it. If this happens, it will be very, very difficult for us. We have a social pharmacy that travels and works in the starosta districts of our border community. This is very important because people can get social medicines or buy what they need. This pharmacy serves five districts where many IDPs are concentrated and densely populated areas such as Feski and Dovzhyky," Kovalenko said.

In addition to the mobile pharmacy, there are only two stationary pharmacies in Zolochiv.

"If they are closed, we will be left without pharmacies. No pharmacies at all. I am just stating a fact. I do not discuss decisions," said the head of the Zolochiv community.

He added that the community appealed to Oleksiy Krasov, a member of the Ukrainian parliament representing their district, to help resolve the issue at the central government level.

If the situation does not change, the community will be forced to return to the practice of 2022, when, at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, starostas collected applications for medicines from local residents, traveled to Kharkiv, bought medicines and delivered them to villages.

If there is no pharmacy in the community at all, it will be a social explosion... It will be extremely negative. Because there are medicines that are critically important for chronic patients," the community head emphasized.

Mobile pharmacies may also stop working

In a comment to UNN, Volodymyr Usov, head of the Kharkiv District State Administration, also confirmed that the owners of pharmacy chains had sent letters to frontline communities about the possible closure of pharmacies after the new rules for regulating the pharmaceutical market come into force.

"Our chain owners have sent letters to the communities, to the administration, saying that these pharmacies should be closed because they will not be profitable due to the entry into force of this particular resolution (of the Cabinet of Ministers - ed.)," Usov said.

According to him, Kharkiv district currently has 15 communities under its jurisdiction, some of which are frontline. Pharmacies do not operate in all settlements. Therefore, access to medicines there is provided by mobile pharmacies that reach these settlements.

Usov added that in the letter, the owners of pharmacy chains said that due to the new regulations, the work of mobile pharmacies may also stop.

"Mobile pharmacies, which are also subsidized, will not be able to operate. It's not about making money. This is a more social project aimed at making medicines available, at getting people to visit their family doctor, where they receive affordable medicines," the head of the DSA emphasized.

Separately, Usov noted the difficult situation in Slatyn, where there is no Ukrposhta branch, and Nova Poshta operates in a limited mode. People can only get medicines at the local pharmacy, but if it closes, they will have to go to Dergachi, unless the pharmacy there also closes.

According to him, the distance to Dergachi is 15 kilometers. However, transportation is problematic: the electric train runs 5 times a day, and the rest of the time, they have to take taxis or their own vehicles.

Therefore, it is worth noting that the closure of pharmacies in the frontline communities of Kharkiv region due to the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market may lead to a critical shortage of medicines, especially for the elderly and residents of remote villages. Community leaders are already sounding the alarm and appealing to the Government to reconsider the resolution, as its consequences could leave thousands of people without access to vital medicines. If the situation does not change, residents of the frontline communities will find themselves in a situation that may create additional risks to the lives and health of the population.