Trump suspended military aid to Ukraine: global reaction
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. President Donald Trump ordered to halt military aid to Ukraine after a tense conversation with Zelensky. The decision sparked a sharp reaction in the U.S. and Europe.
USA
Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, sharply criticized Trump's decision:
By freezing military aid to Ukraine, President Trump has widely opened the door for Putin, allowing him to escalate his brutal aggression against innocent Ukrainians. The consequences will undoubtedly be devastating.
Republican Congressman Mike Lawler, who represents New York in the House of Representatives, emphasized in a post on X that the U.S. withdrawal of support for Kyiv will have serious consequences for the entire West:
Halting support for Ukraine would jeopardize the stability of Europe and the free world. There are strong arguments on both sides of this issue, and I respect them. However, we must be pragmatic about the bigger picture and protect America's interests abroad.
Republican Victoria Spartz, the first congresswoman of Ukrainian descent, appeared on Fox News criticizing President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky:
Zelensky plays the hero, but he is not a true hero - the real heroes are the Ukrainian military. He has betrayed them by not supporting them and continues to undermine the Ukrainian people for personal gain.
France
Junior Minister for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad stated in an interview with France 2 that such a move only benefits Russia:
If you want peace, does halting arms supplies bring that peace closer, or make it more elusive? It makes it more elusive, as it only strengthens the position of the aggressor, which is Russia.
Poland
Polish Deputy Minister of Defense Cezary Tomczyk also expressed concern on Radio Zet:
The suspension of U.S. military aid to Ukraine is "bad news."
Hungary
The Hungarian government supported Trump's position.
The U.S. President and the Hungarian government share the same position: instead of continuing to supply weapons and war, we must achieve a ceasefire and start peace negotiations as soon as possible.
Reminder
U.S. President Donald Trump ordered to suspend military aid to Ukraine. In particular, as reported by CNN, citing an unnamed White House official, Trump made the decision due to his dispute with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office last Friday.