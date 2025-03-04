The Canadian province of Ontario terminates the agreement with SpaceX: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
The province of Ontario has terminated the agreement with Starlink and banned the participation of American companies in local procurement. The Prime Minister threatens a 25% surcharge on electricity for the US in response to tariffs.
The Canadian province of Ontario, in response to U.S. tariffs, is terminating its agreement with SpaceX Starlink for internet provision and has also banned American companies from participating in local procurement. This is reported by CNN, as conveyed by UNN.
We are terminating Ontario's contract with Starlink. It's over. It's no more
It is reported that in November 2024, SpaceX was supposed to offer the Starlink satellite internet service to about 15,000 homes and businesses in this province.
Ford also threatened to impose a 25% surcharge on the electricity tariffs that Ontario supplies to the U.S. if the tariffs remain unchanged.
"We need to make sure that America feels the pain," he said, adding that these measures will primarily hurt states that support U.S. President Donald Trump.
According to Ford, the Ontario Alcohol and Gaming Commission, which is considered the largest buyer of alcohol in the world, is also removing American products from the shelves of its stores.
Recall
On Tuesday, March 4, the tariffs imposed by the U.S. against Canada came into effect. In response, Canada will impose a 25% tariff on American goods worth $155 billion.
After this statement by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Donald Trump threatened to immediately raise the relevant tariffs again.