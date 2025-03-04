"Trump punishes himself": expert comments on Trump's decision to halt military aid to Ukraine

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Trump punishes himself": expert comments on Trump's decision to halt military aid to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104260 views

Military expert Oleg Zhdanov stated that the halt of U.S. military aid is not critical for Ukraine in the next six months. Ukraine has a sufficient stock of weapons and support from other partners.

"Trump punishes himself": expert comments on Trump's decision to halt military aid to Ukraine

The order of U.S. President Donald Trump to suspend military aid to Ukraine will not cause a critical situation in the near future. This was told to the journalist by military expert Oleg Zhdanov.

Details 

According to the expert, in the near future, such a decision by the U.S. president will not affect the situation in Ukraine.

"We have quite a good stock, a kind of "fat" we have accumulated, so for at least six months we will be able to fight with the supplies we have," Zhdanov commented.

"And if we consider that the share of the United States accounts for no more than 30% of the supply, our weapons, plus European weapons. So I think there will be no catastrophe."

However, as Zhdanov notes, this may impose certain restrictions on Ukrainian military operations in offensive or counter-offensive actions in specific operational directions or in operational-strategic planning.

"Trump is ordering himself," the expert added.

The CSD of the NSDC warned about a new wave of information manipulation in Ukraine04.03.25, 10:04 • 26821 view

Zhdanov also reminded that the mechanism for delaying military aid from the U.S. has been observed before, under President Joe Biden. In particular, it concerns the transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine.

When the U.S. military budget included $100 million for the training of our pilots and when they were supposed to be transferred to us, when the first talks started. And everything was delayed for a whole year. And for some positions, we still haven't received them.

—added Zhdanov.

"Right now, the Netherlands has again postponed until the end of the year not by their own desire, but because the United States is delaying the supply of the same F-35. Sweden is not providing us with SAAB, its long-range relocation detection aircraft," the expert explained.

According to him, the situation is not catastrophic, but it creates additional difficulties for Ukraine in terms of conducting combat operations and reduces the likelihood of a quick transition to a counter-offensive.

What military aid has the U.S. provided to Ukraine 

According to information from the U.S. Department of State bulletin, since February 2022, the states have provided military support to Ukraine amounting to $65.9 billion.

In particular, as of January 20, the U.S. has transferred three batteries of Patriot missile defense systems, 12 NASAMS systems, HAWK systems and munitions, as well as over 3,000 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. To enhance air defense effectiveness, 21 air surveillance radar stations have been provided, as well as equipment for integrating Western launchers and missiles into Ukrainian systems.

Washington has also provided over 200 155mm howitzers along with three million corresponding artillery shells, 72 105mm howitzers and one million shells, as well as over 700,000 mortars. Additionally, Ukraine has received over 40 HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems with corresponding munitions.

Among the transferred weapons are also over 10,000 Javelin anti-tank missiles, which became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance in the first weeks of the full-scale invasion, over 120,000 units of other anti-tank weapons, and 10,000 TOW missiles. Ukrainian military also received over 500 million units of ammunition and grenades.

The Pentagon has so far refused to transfer its combat aircraft directly to Kyiv, but the Biden administration provided 20 Soviet-designed Mi-17 military helicopters, as well as several different models of drones. After prolonged delays, the U.S. transferred 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine — the most modern heavy tank of American production, as well as 45 T-72B tanks of Soviet design.

The list of aid also includes 300 Bradley fighting vehicles, 1,300 armored personnel carriers, over 5,000 Humvee military vehicles, and 300 armored medical vehicles. Washington has provided Ukraine with over 100 patrol boats, coastal defense systems, "Claymore" mines, satellite communication systems, night vision devices, and over 100,000 sets of body armor.

Reminder

On March 4, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered to suspend military aid to Ukraine. In particular, as reported by CNN, citing an unnamed White House official, Trump made the decision due to his dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office last Friday.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
