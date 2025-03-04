"Trump punishes himself": expert comments on Trump's decision to halt military aid to Ukraine
Kyiv
Military expert Oleg Zhdanov stated that the halt of U.S. military aid is not critical for Ukraine in the next six months. Ukraine has a sufficient stock of weapons and support from other partners.
The order of U.S. President Donald Trump to suspend military aid to Ukraine will not cause a critical situation in the near future. This was told to the journalist by military expert Oleg Zhdanov.
According to the expert, in the near future, such a decision by the U.S. president will not affect the situation in Ukraine.
"We have quite a good stock, a kind of "fat" we have accumulated, so for at least six months we will be able to fight with the supplies we have," Zhdanov commented.
"And if we consider that the share of the United States accounts for no more than 30% of the supply, our weapons, plus European weapons. So I think there will be no catastrophe."
However, as Zhdanov notes, this may impose certain restrictions on Ukrainian military operations in offensive or counter-offensive actions in specific operational directions or in operational-strategic planning.
"Trump is ordering himself," the expert added.
Zhdanov also reminded that the mechanism for delaying military aid from the U.S. has been observed before, under President Joe Biden. In particular, it concerns the transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine.
When the U.S. military budget included $100 million for the training of our pilots and when they were supposed to be transferred to us, when the first talks started. And everything was delayed for a whole year. And for some positions, we still haven't received them.
"Right now, the Netherlands has again postponed until the end of the year not by their own desire, but because the United States is delaying the supply of the same F-35. Sweden is not providing us with SAAB, its long-range relocation detection aircraft," the expert explained.
According to him, the situation is not catastrophic, but it creates additional difficulties for Ukraine in terms of conducting combat operations and reduces the likelihood of a quick transition to a counter-offensive.
What military aid has the U.S. provided to Ukraine
According to information from the U.S. Department of State bulletin, since February 2022, the states have provided military support to Ukraine amounting to $65.9 billion.
In particular, as of January 20, the U.S. has transferred three batteries of Patriot missile defense systems, 12 NASAMS systems, HAWK systems and munitions, as well as over 3,000 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. To enhance air defense effectiveness, 21 air surveillance radar stations have been provided, as well as equipment for integrating Western launchers and missiles into Ukrainian systems.
Washington has also provided over 200 155mm howitzers along with three million corresponding artillery shells, 72 105mm howitzers and one million shells, as well as over 700,000 mortars. Additionally, Ukraine has received over 40 HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems with corresponding munitions.
Among the transferred weapons are also over 10,000 Javelin anti-tank missiles, which became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance in the first weeks of the full-scale invasion, over 120,000 units of other anti-tank weapons, and 10,000 TOW missiles. Ukrainian military also received over 500 million units of ammunition and grenades.
The Pentagon has so far refused to transfer its combat aircraft directly to Kyiv, but the Biden administration provided 20 Soviet-designed Mi-17 military helicopters, as well as several different models of drones. After prolonged delays, the U.S. transferred 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine — the most modern heavy tank of American production, as well as 45 T-72B tanks of Soviet design.
The list of aid also includes 300 Bradley fighting vehicles, 1,300 armored personnel carriers, over 5,000 Humvee military vehicles, and 300 armored medical vehicles. Washington has provided Ukraine with over 100 patrol boats, coastal defense systems, "Claymore" mines, satellite communication systems, night vision devices, and over 100,000 sets of body armor.
On March 4, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered to suspend military aid to Ukraine. In particular, as reported by CNN, citing an unnamed White House official, Trump made the decision due to his dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office last Friday.