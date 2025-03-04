The CSD of the NSDC warned about a new wave of information manipulation in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council warns about an upcoming wave of manipulation and information pressure. Kovalenko urges to trust only official information and reminds of the importance of diplomatic processes.
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, warned about new waves of manipulation and information pressure. He urges to trust only official information, reports UNN.
There will be a wave of manipulation and information pressure on society. It is still necessary to wait for official information, as the media will inflate the situation as much as possible to provoke panic.
He also noted that in any case, diplomacy is ongoing. Any swings are part of diplomatic combinations, and we must not forget about this.
