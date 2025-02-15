Russia is spreading fake that the explosion in Mykolaiv was allegedly revenge against the TCC employees - NSDC Center for Political and Economic Studies

Hostile Telegram channels are spreading a fake that the explosion in Mykolaiv on February 14, which killed two people, was allegedly revenge against the employees of the TCC and the JV of one of the victims for the mobilization of her son. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.

Having verified the information with the National Police of Ukraine, the Center reports that the deceased had no sons of mobilization age. However, she is survived by two sons: Born in 2001 and 2011. After checking the identity of the eldest son, it turned out that he was not a military man," the statement said.

Recall

On February 14, an explosion of an unknown object occurred near a catering establishment in Mykolaiv, killing two people and injuring eight others.