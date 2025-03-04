It's time to do everything right: Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine announced readiness to sit at the negotiating table to achieve peace. Among the first steps are the release of prisoners, a ceasefire in the air and at sea, as well as the signing of an agreement on minerals and security.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready to sit down for negotiations as soon as possible to bring about a reliable peace. He also noted the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump and added that "the time has come to do everything right," reports UNN.
I want to emphasize once again that Ukraine strives for peace. None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to sit down for negotiations as soon as possible to bring about a reliable peace. No one wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I are ready to work under the strong leadership of President Trump to achieve lasting peace
The President of Ukraine emphasized that Kyiv is ready to work quickly to end the war.
... the first steps could include the release of prisoners, an immediate ceasefire in the sky: a ban on missiles, long-range drones, bombings of energy and other civilian infrastructure – and an immediate ceasefire at sea, if Russia does the same. Then we want to quickly go through all the subsequent stages and agree with the U.S. on a strong final agreement
He assured that Kyiv appreciates how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence.
... we remember that turning point when President Trump provided Ukraine with "javelins." We are grateful for this. Our meeting in Washington, at the White House, on Friday did not go as expected. It is unfortunate that this happened. The time has come to do everything right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive
Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, according to the Ukrainian leader, Kyiv is ready to sign it at any time and in any convenient format.
We see this agreement as a step towards strengthening security and reliable security guarantees, and I sincerely hope that it will work effectively
Trump suspended military aid to Ukraine: global reaction04.03.25, 11:55 • 103453 views
Context
A tense dispute arose between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump in the Oval Office. The exchange between Zelensky, Trump, and Vance occurred after the words of the President of Ukraine about the need to provide Ukraine with security guarantees and actively involve Ukraine in negotiations.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelensky allegedly is not ready for peace if America is involved and added that the Ukrainian leader can return when he is ready for peace.
Zelensky left the White House early after the dispute with Trump.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Ukrainians are not alone. He made this statement on X after the dispute between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.
American Democratic Senator Adam Schiff commented on the meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump, noting that in the Oval Office a hero and a coward met, and after the meeting the hero would fly back to Ukraine.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made his first statement about his visit to the United States after the dispute with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Jay D. Vance at the White House.
The White House demands an apology from Zelensky, which is why military aid to Ukraine has been suspended - CNN3/4/25, 8:13 AM • 26593 views
Additionally
On March 4, it became known that U.S. President Donald Trump ordered to suspend military aid to Ukraine. In particular, as reported by CNN, citing an unnamed White House official, Trump made the decision due to his dispute with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office last Friday.