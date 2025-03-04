It's time to do everything right: Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 18620 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 110752 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 171058 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107686 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344071 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173926 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145141 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196202 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124954 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108183 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.3m/s
74%
Popular news

Movement on the "blue" metro line in Kyiv has been restored: the passenger who was hit by a train in the afternoon is alive

April 3, 03:58 PM • 11196 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12680 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21823 views

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM • 11064 views

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM • 11325 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 18620 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87473 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 110748 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 171056 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160684 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21823 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24929 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38859 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47448 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136000 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

It's time to do everything right: Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132769 views

The President of Ukraine announced readiness to sit at the negotiating table to achieve peace. Among the first steps are the release of prisoners, a ceasefire in the air and at sea, as well as the signing of an agreement on minerals and security.

It's time to do everything right: Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready to sit down for negotiations as soon as possible to bring about a reliable peace. He also noted the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump and added that "the time has come to do everything right," reports UNN.

I want to emphasize once again that Ukraine strives for peace. None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to sit down for negotiations as soon as possible to bring about a reliable peace. No one wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I are ready to work under the strong leadership of President Trump to achieve lasting peace 

- said Zelensky.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that Kyiv is ready to work quickly to end the war.

... the first steps could include the release of prisoners, an immediate ceasefire in the sky: a ban on missiles, long-range drones, bombings of energy and other civilian infrastructure – and an immediate ceasefire at sea, if Russia does the same. Then we want to quickly go through all the subsequent stages and agree with the U.S. on a strong final agreement 

- added Zelensky.

He assured that Kyiv appreciates how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence.

... we remember that turning point when President Trump provided Ukraine with "javelins." We are grateful for this. Our meeting in Washington, at the White House, on Friday did not go as expected. It is unfortunate that this happened. The time has come to do everything right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive 

- emphasized Zelensky.

Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, according to the Ukrainian leader, Kyiv is ready to sign it at any time and in any convenient format.

We see this agreement as a step towards strengthening security and reliable security guarantees, and I sincerely hope that it will work effectively 

- summarized Zelensky.

Trump suspended military aid to Ukraine: global reaction04.03.25, 11:55 • 103453 views

Context

A tense dispute arose between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump in the Oval Office. The exchange between Zelensky, Trump, and Vance occurred after the words of the President of Ukraine about the need to provide Ukraine with security guarantees and actively involve Ukraine in negotiations.

Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelensky allegedly is not ready for peace if America is involved and added that the Ukrainian leader can return when he is ready for peace.

Zelensky left the White House early after the dispute with Trump.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Ukrainians are not alone. He made this statement on X after the dispute between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

American Democratic Senator Adam Schiff commented on the meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump, noting that in the Oval Office a hero and a coward met, and after the meeting the hero would fly back to Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made his first statement about his visit to the United States after the dispute with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Jay D. Vance at the White House.

The White House demands an apology from Zelensky, which is why military aid to Ukraine has been suspended - CNN3/4/25, 8:13 AM • 26593 views

Additionally

On March 4, it became known that U.S. President Donald Trump ordered to suspend military aid to Ukraine. In particular, as reported by CNN, citing an unnamed White House official, Trump made the decision due to his dispute with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office last Friday.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$69.88
Bitcoin
$83,041.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,131.20
Ethereum
$1,810.46