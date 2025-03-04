The White House demands an apology from Zelensky, which is why military aid to Ukraine has been suspended - CNN
Kyiv • UNN
The White House has temporarily suspended military aid to Ukraine following a dispute in the Oval Office. The Trump administration is demanding public apologies from Zelensky before resuming aid.
Washington has decided to temporarily suspend U.S. military aid to Ukraine, as White House officials demand that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledge the breakdown in relations following Friday's dispute in the Oval Office. This was reported by CNN citing unnamed officials, as reported by UNN.
Details
According to them, U.S. President Donald Trump and his "senior aides" are demanding that Zelensky acknowledge – possibly in the form of public apologies – before signing a deal regarding minerals or discussing the continuation of military aid.
The decision to suspend aid was made late today ... and is a strategy to pressure Ukraine
The media also reminds that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was one of the officials who publicly called for Zelensky to apologize.
Reminder
U.S. Vice President Jay D. Vance believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will eventually agree to participate in peace talks to end Russia's war in Ukraine. This statement was made before the U.S. announcement of the suspension of military aid to Ukraine.
