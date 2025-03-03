The USA plans to ease sanctions against Russia - Reuters
Kyiv • UNN
The White House has instructed agencies to prepare a list of sanctions against Russia that could be eased. In contrast, Zelensky advocates for increasing sanctions pressure and a systematic approach to restrictions.
The United States is developing a plan for potential easing of sanctions against Russia, as President Donald Trump seeks to restore ties with Moscow and stop the war in Ukraine. Agencies are preparing proposals for lifting sanctions on certain legal entities and individuals. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
The White House has asked the State Department and the Treasury Department to prepare a list of sanctions that could be eased for discussion by American officials with Russian representatives in the coming days as part of the administration's broader negotiations with Moscow to improve diplomatic and economic relations.
The so-called documents with proposals are often prepared by officials working on sanctions, but the specific request from the White House underscores Trump's and his advisors' willingness to ease sanctions as part of a potential deal with Russia.
Reminder
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on the contrary, advocated for strengthening international sanctions against Russia, particularly on issues related to circumventing restrictions and supporting the economy of the aggressor country. He proposed a systematic approach that would include shutting down the banking system, blocking the shadow fleet, and halting all economic relations where Russia circumvents sanctions.
