Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
04:10 PM • 3598 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 14010 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 39969 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 34243 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 104319 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 99586 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 71586 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 81309 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 69017 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53588 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

"Any trade agreement with the US must be based on respect, not threats" - EU Commissioner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

According to European Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič, the EU seeks to reach an agreement with the US, but on the basis of respect. European politicians have expressed disappointment over possible further tariffs from the US.

"Any trade agreement with the US must be based on respect, not threats" - EU Commissioner

European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič said that the EU is seeking to reach an agreement with the United States, but it must be based on "respect, not threats." This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

The EU is fully involved and strives to reach an agreement that will benefit both parties. The European Commission is ready to work in good faith. Trade between the EU and the US is unparalleled and should be based on mutual respect, not threats. We are ready to defend our interests

Šefčovič wrote on the social network X.

European politicians have expressed disappointment with the news of further duties from the United States. In particular, French Trade Minister Laurent Saint-Martin said that Trump's new threats do not contribute to the negotiations, but "we are ready to respond." Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told the media that the goal remains "zero tariffs for zero tariffs."

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof supported the EU's strategy for trade negotiations. "We have already seen that tariffs can rise and fall during negotiations with the United States," he said.

The European Union remains committed to constructive negotiations with the United States - Ursula von der Leyen10.04.25, 11:07 • 10363 views

Irish Prime Minister Michal Martin said that Trump's proposal is "extremely disappointing." "Tariffs hurt all parties. Tariffs at the proposed level will not only push prices up, they will seriously damage one of the most dynamic and important trade relations in the world... Negotiations are the only sustainable way forward," he said.

MEP Bernd Lange (Germany) announced the possibility of introducing countermeasures against the United States. "We will not allow ourselves to be pressured and will objectively try to start negotiations next week. If the negotiations are unsuccessful, the European Union is strong enough to apply countermeasures to compensate for economic losses," he said.

According to the American government, the EU is one of the largest trading partners of the United States, which last year exported goods worth more than $600 billion and imported $370 billion.

Let us remind you

President Donald Trump said that negotiations with Brussels are not leading to anything and recommends introducing a 50% duty on imports of goods from the European Union from June 1, 2025.

Trump's threat of EU tariffs came against the backdrop of his team's disappointment over the bloc's move to engage with China - WSJ24.05.25, 15:54 • 2698 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Republic of Ireland
Maroš Šefčovič
The Guardian
European Commission
Antonio Tajani
Donald Trump
European Union
Netherlands
United States
