Italy does not believe in Putin's observance of the "Easter truce" in Ukraine

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition
06:41 PM • 7980 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 19430 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 24628 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 17894 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 18101 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 17099 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 74632 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85496 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 84949 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 90098 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+11°
1.1m/s
49%
748 mm
Popular news

In the Kyiv region, air defense forces are working on enemy drones

April 19, 02:18 PM • 6240 views

"Why for 30 hours"? The NSDC reacted to Putin's announcement of an "Easter truce"

April 19, 02:38 PM • 11125 views

Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners before Easter - Russian media

April 19, 02:44 PM • 11660 views

In the Russian Ministry of Defense, they named the conditions under which the occupiers will observe the "Easter truce"

April 19, 03:23 PM • 14316 views

More than 20 robots ran a half-marathon in Beijing for the first time together with people

April 19, 05:39 PM • 4842 views
Publications

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 26491 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 28580 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 74632 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 106451 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 160804 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

London

Paris

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 24628 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 26112 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 28338 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 29674 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 63527 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

Facebook

Italy does not believe in Putin's observance of the "Easter truce" in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 562 views

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani doubts that Russia will observe the "Easter truce". The Kremlin's statements about silence do not correspond to the real situation on parts of the front.

Italy does not believe in Putin's observance of the "Easter truce" in Ukraine

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani doubts that Russian President Vladimir Putin will observe the "Easter truce" in Ukraine. This is reported by the publication Ansa, transmitted by UNN.

It is unclear how Russia will observe a short-term truce, while Putin has to decide to definitively end the war that has begun. You must respond positively to the request of President (Donald. - ed.) Trump and make a real ceasefire possible

- said Antonio Tajani.

"Peace must be just and lasting over time," added the Italian politician.

The head of the Italian Foreign Ministry also noted that every step towards peace is important and that all parties should be encouraged to negotiate.

Let us remind

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met in the Kremlin with the head of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov. During the meeting, he announced an "Easter truce".

After the report by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that despite the Kremlin's statements, the silence regime is not working in the Kursk and Belgorod regions. In addition, shelling did not cease on some other directions at the front, and promises of silence remain just words. 

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition19.04.25, 20:41 • 7978 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Antonio Tajani
Donald Trump
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$85,258.40
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,619.71