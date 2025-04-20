Italy does not believe in Putin's observance of the "Easter truce" in Ukraine

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani doubts that Russian President Vladimir Putin will observe the "Easter truce" in Ukraine. This is reported by the publication Ansa, transmitted by UNN.

It is unclear how Russia will observe a short-term truce, while Putin has to decide to definitively end the war that has begun. You must respond positively to the request of President (Donald. - ed.) Trump and make a real ceasefire possible - said Antonio Tajani.

"Peace must be just and lasting over time," added the Italian politician.

The head of the Italian Foreign Ministry also noted that every step towards peace is important and that all parties should be encouraged to negotiate.

Let us remind

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met in the Kremlin with the head of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov. During the meeting, he announced an "Easter truce".

After the report by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that despite the Kremlin's statements, the silence regime is not working in the Kursk and Belgorod regions. In addition, shelling did not cease on some other directions at the front, and promises of silence remain just words.

