Pope Leo confirmed his readiness to visit Ukraine: the Vatican is preparing a plan for a possible arrival

Pope Leo stated that the Vatican has already completed the necessary arrangements for his visit to Ukraine, but implementing this plan is currently difficult due to security concerns.

A few days after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Pope Leo announced his intention to travel to Kyiv. He spoke about this during a closed audience, answering questions from participants of a meeting on the occasion of the feast of Saint Lucia. He confirmed that the Vatican had already completed its part of the preparations for a possible visit.

The Pontiff recalled that he had previously discussed this issue with Volodymyr Zelenskyy during three meetings: in May, on July 9, and last Tuesday in Castel Gandolfo. At the same time, he emphasized that the decision depends on the actual security situation.

I hope so, but I don't know when. We need to be realistic about these things - said Pope Leo.

Pope Leo also called for efforts to achieve "a just and lasting peace." He also spoke about this during a meeting with Italian diplomats led by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

He emphasized that true diplomacy must be based on dialogue and truthful words, not on political calculations. According to him, diplomats must resist "images, lies, and propaganda."

Those who tire of dialogue tire of hoping for peace - stated the Pontiff.

Pope Leo XIV received President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on December 9, 2025. The Pontiff called for dialogue and the establishment of a just and lasting peace, also discussing the issues of prisoners of war and the return of Ukrainian children.