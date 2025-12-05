A split is brewing in the Italian government over disputes about continued aid to Ukraine

Tensions are escalating within Giorgia Meloni's coalition government in Italy over the question of whether the country should continue sending financial and military aid to Ukraine in 2026. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Disagreements within the ruling coalition, which consists of the parties "Brothers of Italy" (Giorgia Meloni), "Forza Italia" (Antonio Tajani), and "Lega" (Matteo Salvini), intensified this week.

On Thursday, the "Lega" party issued a statement calling for the return of billions of Russian assets frozen in the European Union after the full-scale invasion.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani immediately refuted this position, emphasizing that foreign policy is determined by him and Prime Minister Meloni.

The line is set by the Prime Minister, and I share her point of view – Tajani stated.

At the heart of the internal dispute is the decision on further aid to Kyiv in 2026, which must be made by the end of the year. The cabinet vote was postponed from Thursday, which Meloni called a matter of "logistics."

Defense Minister Guido Crosetto tried to defuse the tension, telling state broadcaster Rai that the "Lega" has always supported the government's decisions regarding aid to Ukraine:

I think it will do so this time too – Crosetto emphasized.

In total, since the beginning of the war, Italy has prepared 12 aid packages for Ukraine totaling over 2.5 billion euros, including air defense systems.

