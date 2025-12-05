$42.180.02
A split is brewing in the Italian government over disputes about continued aid to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 16 views

Tensions are rising within Italy's coalition regarding further financial and military aid to Ukraine in 2026. The League party has called for the return of frozen Russian assets, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Prime Minister support aid.

A split is brewing in the Italian government over disputes about continued aid to Ukraine

Tensions are escalating within Giorgia Meloni's coalition government in Italy over the question of whether the country should continue sending financial and military aid to Ukraine in 2026. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Disagreements within the ruling coalition, which consists of the parties "Brothers of Italy" (Giorgia Meloni), "Forza Italia" (Antonio Tajani), and "Lega" (Matteo Salvini), intensified this week.

"Trump is actively working for peace in Ukraine" - Stubb and Meloni spoke with the American president23.11.25, 18:28 • 2400 views

On Thursday, the "Lega" party issued a statement calling for the return of billions of Russian assets frozen in the European Union after the full-scale invasion.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani immediately refuted this position, emphasizing that foreign policy is determined by him and Prime Minister Meloni. 

The line is set by the Prime Minister, and I share her point of view 

– Tajani stated.

At the heart of the internal dispute is the decision on further aid to Kyiv in 2026, which must be made by the end of the year. The cabinet vote was postponed from Thursday, which Meloni called a matter of "logistics."

Italy approves 12th package of military aid for Ukraine02.12.25, 00:32 • 6594 views

Defense Minister Guido Crosetto tried to defuse the tension, telling state broadcaster Rai that the "Lega" has always supported the government's decisions regarding aid to Ukraine: 

I think it will do so this time too 

– Crosetto emphasized.

In total, since the beginning of the war, Italy has prepared 12 aid packages for Ukraine totaling over 2.5 billion euros, including air defense systems.

Italy sharply slows down NATO program for purchasing American weapons for Ukraine - Bloomberg03.12.25, 15:30 • 3513 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Giorgia Meloni
Antonio Tajani
NATO
European Union
Italy
Ukraine