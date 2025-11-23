"Trump is actively working for peace in Ukraine" - Stubb and Meloni spoke with the American president

Finnish President Alexander Stubb told Reuters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg that he believes US President Donald Trump is making significant efforts to find a solution to the war in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Prime Minister Meloni and I had the opportunity to speak with him this morning. And, of course, we talked about the 28-point plan. He is working very hard to achieve a peace agreement, to achieve a ceasefire, and he wanted to hear what was happening here in Johannesburg – said Stubb.

He noted that many peace plans had been discussed, but refused to define the EU's "red lines" for a potential agreement. According to the Finnish leader, Ukraine is showing resilience, while Russian troops have made little progress since the US-Russia summit in Alaska.

European leaders to discuss US and Russian plan to end war in Ukraine with Zelenskyy and on the sidelines of G20 - Bloomberg