Italy approves 12th package of military aid for Ukraine

The Italian government has approved the 12th package of military aid to Ukraine. This is stated in the text of the decree signed by Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto and agreed with the heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Economy of the country, UNN reports.

Details

The document states that Kyiv will receive another batch of military materials, equipment, and supplies.

The purpose of the aid measure is to contribute to strengthening the capabilities and resilience of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, and protecting the civilian population from ongoing military aggression. - stated in the decree.

For security reasons, the full list of transferred property, compiled by the Italian General Staff, is classified as "secret" and is not publicly disclosed. At the same time, it is noted that vehicles, materials, and equipment are transferred to the recipient free of charge.

Reference

Giorgia Meloni's government has sent 11 aid packages since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with a total value of 2.5 to 3 billion euros.

Recall

In August, the US and NATO launched a mechanism called the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), which aims to accelerate the supply of critically important American weapons to Ukraine with the support of partner contributions.

The Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) is an initiative within which allies purchase weapons from the US for Ukraine. The program includes regular packages, each worth about $500 million. Ukraine compiles a list of the most needed weapons.

In October 2025, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that 17 NATO member countries had joined the PURL program.

