SBU: Russian GRU agent detained in Odesa region, who was making explosives for terrorist attacks

The counterintelligence of the Security Service detained another agent of the Russian military intelligence (better known as the GRU) in the Odesa region. On the orders of the occupiers, the woman manufactured improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for terrorist attacks in the south of Ukraine - the SBU reported.

According to the investigation, enemy tasks were carried out by a 36-year-old unemployed woman from Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, who was recruited by the aggressor through Telegram channels in search of "easy money".

According to the case materials, the agent initially received geolocations of caches from the curator, from which she obtained plastic explosives. "Then the perpetrator worked with explosives in a rented apartment: she "reinforced" it with nuts and attached mobile phones to the IEDs for remote detonation," the SBU continued.

According to the SBU, the perpetrator placed the finished weapons in caches, the coordinates of which she received from the Russian GRU.

According to available information, such caches with IEDs were intended for other enemy agents who agreed to carry out terrorist attacks.

It was established that one of the perpetrator's caches was used by a 21-year-old IDP from Donetsk region. In January of this year, on the orders of the Russian Federation, she was preparing explosions near the administrative building of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a car parked nearby in the Odesa region, the SBU reported. She was detained immediately after planting an IED near the facilities.

"After learning about this, the agent who manufactured the IEDs "went to ground". However, the SBU counterintelligence officers still tracked down the perpetrator and detained her," the SBU said.

Her apartment was searched. A phone with evidence of her work for the enemy was found.

The detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

She is in custody without the right to bail. She faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

